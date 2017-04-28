News By Tag
There is a total eclipse in August, 2017. Eclipsey offers the best experience to view it
Finding the best place to view an eclipse, and having the right equipment has been made easier. Eclipsey.com provides valuable resources to assist in viewing this once-in-a-lifetime event.
Eclipsey is more than just a set of eclipse glasses or a t-shirt. Eclipsey is a place where a person can find out how and where to experience the Total Solar Eclipse in the best possible way.
Eclipsey.com is a site that will provide valuable services along with eqipment for eclipse viewers. Within the site a person will be able to:
• Locate the closest places to them that the total eclipse will be visible.
• Customize the type of location they want to view from. They can
• Find an isolated spot where one can enjoy the eclipse in solitude
• Find a spot convenient to food and lodging
• Find a spot that is a verified "eclipse party" where they can enjoy the eclipse with others
• Find food and lodging that is IN the total eclipse path so they won't miss a minute of the event
• Post their proposed location publicly so others can join them (aka their own Eclipse Party)
• Plan other stops at nearby attractions
• Plus many other things as the project progresses!
