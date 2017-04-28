 
There is a total eclipse in August, 2017. Eclipsey offers the best experience to view it

Finding the best place to view an eclipse, and having the right equipment has been made easier. Eclipsey.com provides valuable resources to assist in viewing this once-in-a-lifetime event.
 
 
Eclipsey Promo crop
Eclipsey Promo crop
 
ATLANTA - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- On August 21st 2017, the moon will pass between the Sun and the Earth. This will cause the moon's shadow to fall upon the Earth. Starting in the Pacific ocean, the shadow will start to cross America in Oregon. It's 70 mile path will go ENTIRELY across the continental United States, finally leaving the shores of America in South Carolina. ALL of America will be able to experience a PARTIAL eclipse, but UNLESS a person is in the narrow 70-mile wide path, they will not get to expere the TOTAL eclipse. Eclipsey has a KickStarter campaign that hopes to insure that a person gets the full eclipse experience. Eclipsey.com - experience the eclipse!
Eclipsey is more than just a set of eclipse glasses or a t-shirt.  Eclipsey is a place where a person can find out how and where to experience the Total Solar Eclipse in the best possible way.

Eclipsey.com is a site that will provide valuable services along with eqipment for eclipse viewers. Within the site a person will be able to:

• Locate the closest places to them that the total eclipse will be visible.
•  Customize the type of location they want to view from.  They can
• Find an isolated spot where one can enjoy the eclipse in solitude
• Find a spot convenient to food and lodging
• Find a spot that is a verified "eclipse party" where they can enjoy the eclipse with others
•  Find food and lodging that is IN the total eclipse path so they won't miss a minute of the event​
•  Post their proposed location publicly so others can join them (aka their own Eclipse Party)
•  Plan other stops at nearby attractions
•  Plus many other things as the project progresses!

Learn more about this exciting campaign!

http://www.eclipsey.com

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1221450403/eclipsey-...
See their video at https://youtu.be/-IJ2ZRXuHWk/



Eclipsey.com
***@eclipsey.com
