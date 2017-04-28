 
BayCoast Bank wins a "Best of Marketing" at annual NEFMA Awards ceremony

 
 
SWANSEA, Mass. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- BayCoast Bank  had a good night at the recent New England Financial Marketing Association (NEFMA) Awards Ceremony, held at the Boston Marriott in Burlington.

Hollywood has the Emmys. And, for the financial industry, including banks, credit unions, mortgage companies and financial services providers, there is the New England Financial Marketing Association and its annual Awards Ceremony. This is the venue to recognize the best marketing efforts for financial institutions – for any campaign, project or event that took place during 2016.

BayCoast Bank took a first place prize in the "Creative Assets: Contest" category for their Small Business Appreciation Week Contest; a campaign that was designed by their advertising agency, Sean Tracey Associates.  The Bank asked its small business customers to enter for a chance to win "Lunch on the Bank".  Each branch picked a winner and photos of the winner accepting their prize were shared across the bank's social media platforms.

Nicholas Christ, President and CEO of BayCoast Bank, said, "We are very pleased to have been recognized by the New England Financial Marketing Association for our efforts to tell our story to our customers and the greater community. We thank NEFMA for all it does to help promote our industry and we congratulate all of our fellow financial institutions for their wins at this event."

The New England Financial Marketing Association (NEFMA) is a professional association for financial marketing executives from banks and credit unions throughout New England. The organization's membership includes 300 New England financial marketing executives and has served the needs of the region for more than 40 years.

About BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank is a mutually-owned savings bank chartered in 1851 and headquartered in Swansea, MA. The Bank serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, North Dighton, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Westport, and Tiverton, RI.  BayCoast Bank and its affiliates offer a wide range of financial services for consumers, businesses, non-profits and municipalities.  Its affiliates include BayCoast Financial Services, offering stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and college savings plans; Plimoth Investment Advisors, offering investment management, trust services, and financial planning; Partners Insurance Group, LLC, an independent agency providing automobile, home, life and business coverage through a wide range of insurance companies; and NFC Mortgage, which offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans in 11 states.  Nicholas Christ is the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. For additional information on the Bank or its services, please visit http://baycoastbank.com or call 508-678-7641.

