May 2017





Roofing Insights Announces "Best Roofer 2017" Worldwide Contest

 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Roofing Insights is announcing an unique worldwide contest created explicitly for the roofing industry. The tournament is available for everyone in this industry including installers, employees, roofing companies, roofing manufacturing companies, etc. The main purpose of this contest is to challenge everyone working on this industry, find and award the best roofer of 2017 based on three competitive events by challenging roofing skills, physique and endurance needed to be a roofer.

This event would be divided in three events: 17.1 , 17.2 and 17.3. The first event started on May 2nd, the deadline is May 28th and they will be announcing results by June 1st. The second event starts in August and results will be announced on September 1st. The third event starts on November and results will be announced on December 1st. The final winner will be the one with the shortest amount of time in total of the three sections. All pictures, videos and posts for event 17.1 will be published on every social media platform with the #FittestRoofer2017. All results will be announced on their Roofing Insights YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnmkHtZ2BKVutgi2Ogk9RIQ and on their Roofing Insights Website as well.


All specifications and instructions for section 17.1: "Lift Properly", were released yesterday on their blog. The idea is also to encourage companies and roofers all around the world by nominating them to take the challenge and compete. However, Roofing Insights suggested on their last blog to consider this contest as an event for each company of recognition for hard work and motivation to stick together as a team. To check more information about prizes, instructions, eligibility to participate and to win, visit Best Roofer 2017 https://www.roofinginsights.com/fittest-roofer-2017/


For further questions you may contact them at: (952)956-2594

Dmitry
9529562594
info@roofinginsights.com
