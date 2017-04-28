Sun Acquisitions has successfully overseen Matot's acquisition of Kelair Products

Contact

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today the successful acquisition of Kelair Products, Inc. by Matot. Matot engaged Sun Acquisitions in a buy-side search to find metal bending manufacturing targets to expand its manufacturing services. Matot is a family-owned, niche dumbwaiter manufacturing company located in the Chicagoland area that has been in operation since 1888.Sun Acquisitions identified 6 qualified targets for acquisition. The transaction was completed with Kelair Products, a manufacturer that custom designs and fabricates industrial dampers. Jim Piper, Executive Vice President of Matot, stated that "this was Matot's first acquisition, and the Sun Acquisitions team could not have been more helpful or patient in coaching us through the steps as we both worked to identify the company we purchased. We also learned a great deal about the M&A process."Sun Acquisitions managed the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction was completed. Engaging an intermediary in an acquisition search ensures that the search is clearly defined and streamlined for maximum effectiveness and provides the client with multiple qualified targets.About Sun AcquisitionsSun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.For more information, contact us at (773)-243-1603 or email marketing@sunacquisitions.com