Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell auto repair and towing business in Illinois

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a towing and auto repair business in Illinois. The Business was started when the founder recognized a need for an automobile service in the community. Towing and recovery services were added to the business which helped grow revenues and feed clients for auto repair.The Business has consistently employed highly skilled technicians that have been with the Business for a number of years. Technicians are Wreck Certified. For towing services, the Business employs part-time employees that are available "off" hours. Over the years, the owner's role in the Business has been greatly diminished and has allowed the Business to run smoothly without too much owner involvement.A new owner would be able improve the Business by adding traditional trucking services. Additionally, a new owner would be able to expand the current towing services to encompass a larger geography. Active marketing strategies would also bring in new customers and drive revenues.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.For more information, contact us at (773)-243-1603 or email marketing@sunacquisitions.com