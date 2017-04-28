Celebrities Adopt Jewelry Designer Daria de Koning's "Foster Love" Pendant Benefitting Children's Action Network

-- Jewelry designer Daria de Koning has been tapped to create an exclusive charm to benefit Children's Action Network just in time for Mother's Day. The 18kt gold "Foster Love" pendant was presented to celebrities and C.A.N. supporters Virginia Madsen, Connie Britton and Kim Delaney in gratitude for their work on behalf of permanency for youth in foster care."I am so honored to be chosen for this opportunity with Children's Action Network. Their work is so critical and I hope this pendant offers lasting support," says Daria. Inspired by their work to raise awareness for placing foster children in forever homes, Daria created the unique design of a heart entwined with the eternity sign in precious metals symbolizing, "I will love you forever." Hand-crafted and cast in de Koning's signature style on an 18" chain, the charm is not only on-trend to layer with other pendants, but is a perfect gift of love, appreciation or just to say "we're all in this together.""Daria's compassion for our mission and skill as an artisan made her the perfect choice for this partnership and we are so grateful for her generosity. We know the universal message of love combined with the sheer beauty of this charming jewel will make this alliance a huge success!" notes Jennifer Perry, C.A.N.'s President. The pendant is available for purchase in either 18kt gold ($850) or sterling silver ($150) online at both DariadeKoning.com and ChildrensActionNetwork.org with all profits benefiting C.A.N.Daria de Koning is the singular force behind her line of handcrafted fine jewelry based in the creative enclave of Silverlake, California. The daughter of an artistic Dutch immigrant and a fifth-generation American, Daria spent her childhood summers traveling from her family home in New York City to the Netherlands, the center of modern design. This juxtaposition of European modernism with a formal American upbringing deeply influenced her design sense and is at the core of her unique aesthetic she calls "painting with gemstones."Daria's work has been featured in The Financial Times, The Huffington Post, Martha Stewart Weddings (for which Daria is a jewelry expert), New York Magazine, Marie Claire, O: The Oprah Magazine, Brides, Town & Country Weddings, Veranda and Women's Wear Daily, and C Weddings.AboutC.A.N. uses the power of the entertainment community to increase awareness about children's issues and to make them a top priority in everyday life. C.A.N. is currently dedicated to finding homes for the more than 107,000 children in the United States who are waiting for an adoptive family and improving outcomes for the more than 500,000 children in foster care. Their CBS special "A Home for the Holidays" has been aired annually since 1998, and they have been featured on Good Day LA, CNN, and KCBS as well as in the LA Times, InStyle, Washington Post, House Beautiful and Huffington Post. In 2002, C.A.N. petitioned for and established National Adoption Day, which falls on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.Liz Kantner 215-932-5121liz@staygoldjewelry.comhttp://staygoldjewelry.comNicole Cadena, 310-477-7611cancadena@aol.comChildrensActonNetwork.org