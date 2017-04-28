News By Tag
Natalie Pizzo Hired as Accounting Assistant at Cavignac & Associates
Pizzo's principle responsibilities include entering cash receipts, identifying overdue accounts, preparing accounts receivable reports and statements for the agency's account executives, preparing bank deposits, reconciling direct bill commissions, creating and sending invoices for seminars and value-added client services, processing client return premiums and reconciling company payables. She also maintains EPIC Data integrity, performing monthly income reconciliations and quality control for account managers, and training new employees on invoicing and collections.
Most recently, Pizzo completed a six-month internship with Mass Mutual Financial Group in La Jolla, where she assisted with setting up client meetings, sat in on client meetings as an observer, and gained a well-rounded knowledge about different insurance products. Before that she spent two years as a server for Gordon Biersch Restaurant.
Pizzo graduated from San Diego State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. She holds life, accident and health insurance accreditations.
Born and raised in San Jose, Calif., Pizzo currently resides in Mission Valley. In her leisure time, she enjoys baking and watching hockey.
About Cavignac & Associates:
Founded in 1992, Cavignac & Associates is a leading risk management and commercial insurance brokerage firm providing a broad range of insurance and expertise to design and construction firms, as well as to law firms, real estate-related entities, manufacturing companies and the general business community. Company principals are Jeffrey W. Cavignac, CPCU, ARM, RPLU, CRIS, MLIS; James P. Schabarum II, CPCU, AFSB; Scott A. Bedingfield, AAI, CIC, CRIS; Patrick Casinelli, RHU, REBC, CHRS; Matthew Slakoff, CIC, CRIS; and Matthew Noonan, RHU, CIC, CHRS, CCWS. The firm employs a staff of more than 50 people at offices located at 450 B Street, Suite 1800, San Diego, Calif., 92101. More information about the company can be found on the Web atwww.cavignac.com.
