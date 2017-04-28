Little Caesars® Continues Caribbean Expansion with First Bahamas Restaurant Opening

Little Caesars® opens latest restaurant in the Bahamas, its first in the country.

--Pizza, one of the fastest growing pizza chains in America and home of the HOT-N-READY®pizza, continues its international expansion across the Caribbean, with its first restaurant opening in The Bahamas. With the latest grand opening event this weekend, this year has been met with an explosion of growth in the region including new market entries for Jamaica, Trinidad, and the Dominican Republic."We are excited to be a part ofgrowth in the Caribbean," said Barrett McDonald, Managing Partner for the restaurant. "Demand for the brand has been overwhelming, and we believe the momentum will only continue."The grand opening festivities were held Apr. 2829 and included celebrations with both dignitaries and families in the community. In attendance were CEO, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers' Confederation, Mr. Edison Sumner, Rector, St. Agnes Anglican Church, Rev. Fr. I. Ranfurly Brown, and President of Student Government Association, University of The Bahamas, Mr. Keyron Smith. Locals participated in games, giveaways, and face painting, along with live entertainment by Hot 91.7.Officials fromshared in the positive reception. "People love the amazing value and convenience they get with. And with our HOT-N-READY®platform, customers are able to get their pizzas as soon as they walk in the door!" said Mike Therrian, Director of International Development. "We're certain Bahamians will embrace the brand for years to come."Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan,® is the third largest pizza chain in the world* and the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States**. Founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant, today® has stores in all 50 U.S. states, as well as 20 countries and territories worldwide.Known for its HOT-N-READY®pizza and famed Crazy Bread®,® has been named "Best Value in America"*** for ten years in a row.® products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese, dough made fresh daily in the stores and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.An exceptionally high-growth company with more than 57 years of experience in the $128 billion worldwide pizza industry,is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system,® offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country,®.*Third largest pizza chain in the world – based on net number of stores in 2016**largest carry-out only pizza chain in the U.S. – based on net number of stores in 2016***Highest-Rated Chain – Value for the Money" based on a nationwide survey of quick-service restaurant consumers conducted by Sandelman & Associates 2007-2016