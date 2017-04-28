News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Little Caesars® Continues Caribbean Expansion with First Bahamas Restaurant Opening
Little Caesars® opens latest restaurant in the Bahamas, its first in the country.
"We are excited to be a part of Little Caesars® growth in the Caribbean," said Barrett McDonald, Managing Partner for the restaurant. "Demand for the brand has been overwhelming, and we believe the momentum will only continue."
The grand opening festivities were held Apr. 28-29 and included celebrations with both dignitaries and families in the community. In attendance were CEO, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers' Confederation, Mr. Edison Sumner, Rector, St. Agnes Anglican Church, Rev. Fr. I. Ranfurly Brown, and President of Student Government Association, University of The Bahamas, Mr. Keyron Smith. Locals participated in games, giveaways, and face painting, along with live entertainment by Hot 91.7.
Officials from Little Caesars® shared in the positive reception. "People love the amazing value and convenience they get with Little Caesars®. And with our HOT-N-READY®
About Little Caesars Pizza®
Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars® is the third largest pizza chain in the world* and the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States**. Founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant, today Little Caesars® has stores in all 50 U.S. states, as well as 20 countries and territories worldwide.
Known for its HOT-N-READY®
An exceptionally high-growth company with more than 57 years of experience in the $128 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars® is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars® offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar®.
*Third largest pizza chain in the world – based on net number of stores in 2016
**largest carry-out only pizza chain in the U.S. – based on net number of stores in 2016
***Highest-Rated Chain – Value for the Money" based on a nationwide survey of quick-service restaurant consumers conducted by Sandelman & Associates 2007-2016
Contact
Diego Perez
***@inklinkmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse