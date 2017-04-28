MyTCase Protects Your Television in Transit, Viewing at Home Patios and Onsite Tailgating

Formerly known as TV TOC Box, the television carrier is included as part of Tailgater Magazine's best of show outdoor display at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas

Rob Kremer

Rob Kremer

-- As a long-time football fan, Theron Pickens has seen the tailgating experience change significantly through the years with the advent of online streaming and portable satellites making televisions more prevalent. Pickens knew there had to be a better solution for transporting televisions, as well as protecting them from the elements. Having spent 30 years as a civil engineer, Pickens spent two years perfecting the design and manufacturing the MyTcase (previously known as the TV TOC Box).The television carrier has been included on"Gear Envy" list for the upcoming football season. The carrier is exclusively available for purchase online at myTcase.com;with retail store announcements coming soon.The MyTcase fills that gap for consumers who want to take their TV with them or to place in an outdoor patio or hang in the garage without spending significantly more for a specialty TV or weather tight enclosure. The lightweight protective enclosure allows for protecting and watching a standard store bought TV without removing it from the box. Made in the USA, from high impact ABS, it's designed to carry most LED TVs from 32 - 43"."The MyTcase allows consumers to protect their televisions, while allowing them to enjoy their TV where they want to be," said Pickens. "We've been selling mainly through word-of-mouth for the past year and are truly excited for our national consumer launch at the National Hardware Show."In addition to having a booth at the 2017 National Hardware Show in Las Vegas on May 9-11, the MyTcase was selected to be included in theoutdoor display to entertain attendees at the show.Applying the same principles used to protect phones, the MyTcase provides ultimate protection for your TV. The carrier offers a quality and affordable alternative to competitive products offering complete weather protection, allowing TVs to be left in the sun or rain. The unique design of the MyTcase provides a solid protective shell around your TV and the carry handle rotates and is secured to the integrated feet under the case, providing a stable support. Unlike most plastic pedestals that are included with the purchase of your TV, this stand remains stable in the harshest winds or in an environment that may cause it to be bumped. In addition, the front protective cover converts into a shield that screens away the sun and rain.The carrier is exclusively available for purchase for $249.99 online at mytcase.com with retail store announcements coming soon.