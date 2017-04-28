News By Tag
iHealth Labs Unveils Their First Voice-Supported Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor
iHealth Clear is FDA approved. It reads the systolic pressure, diastolic pressure, and heart rate results out in either English or French with one push of a button, and displays them in large font on a large 4.3'' color display. It intuitively represents the reading and highlight stages of hypertension in four colors from green to red scale -- dark green meaning "normal BP" to red meaning "Stage 2 Hypertension"
"iHealth continues evolving the experiences of reviewing blood pressure so that our senior users can know which stages of their blood pressures in an easier and clearer way," said Wade Shu, Vice President of Product Development at iHealth. "With just one glance, they can know if they need to pay more attention to their blood pressure."
iHealth Clear is WiFi-enabled and easy to set up. The monitor supports 2 users and can store up to 2,000 offline readings, allowing users to use the device offline without needing to sync it to the app for a while.
Through the iHealth App, all the readings taken can be viewed. The readings get sorted into a digital logbook format and translated into a chart, showing trends over time. The digital logbook can be shared through excel, csv, or PDF to doctors, healthcare providers or family members so they can stay updated. The readings are all securely stored directly on the HIPAA compliant cloud.
"About 75 million American adults have high blood pressure, which is 1 in every 3 American adults," added Wade. "For them, understanding their blood pressure data is a key to not only control their hypertensions but also lead to healthier lives. iHealth wants to help them get information as easy, efficient and convenient as possible."
The iHealth Clear Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor retails for $99. For more information, visit https://ihealthlabs.com/
