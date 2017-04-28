News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Coffee roaster shakes the coffee tree
Coffee Roaster Samuel Brest drops prices to factory direct, to the disdain of other small craft coffee roasters.
Nashua, NH, May 5, 2017 - King David Coffee Roasters has announced a major change to its business model. All coffees are now sold at factory direct pricing.
To the shock of other custom coffee roasters, King David Coffee Roasters has decided it's time rock the specialty coffee boat and take the business to another level.
"While other roasters are raising prices, or offering less coffee per bag, usually 12-ounces, we've elected to go the other way entirely, $8.69 per full pound, 16-ounce, bag," Sam Brest, master coffee roaster explained, "and this is for specialty single origin coffee beans, not simply blends."
Specialty coffee is a particular designation of artisan beans, specially cared for as they are grown. King David Coffee Roasters carries Colombia Huila Estate, Costa Rica Tarrazu , Ethiopian Yirgacheffe, and many more.
"There is almost no way to describe the difference between the coffee we drink on a daily basis and King David's fresh roasted coffee. It is the difference between wine from a box and the very best French Burgundy. It is the difference between a Hershey's Kiss and a Godiva truffle. It is the difference between taking the bus and flying first class."
- The Hippo Press
About King David Coffee Roasters
King David Coffee Roasters, located in historic Nashua, New Hampshire is in a 100 year old mill building at the confluence of the Nashua and Merrimack rivers. Our roast master has been roasting specialty coffee beans (the top 6% of the coffee crop) since 2000.
Press Contact
Name : Samuel Brest
Phone: 603-577-8899
Email: kingdavidcoffee@
Contact
sam brest
***@mac.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse