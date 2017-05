Million Dollar Renovation at this Madison Wisconsin Hotel

Brand New Look with the same great amenities. Baymont Madison just completed a 1.6 Million Dollar renovation.

-- A Brand New Look at the Baymont Inn & Suites Madison. This Madison hotel has completed a 1.6 Million Dollar Renovation. Located just minutes away from downtown Madison and neighboring communities, including Verona, Mount Horeb, Cross Plains and Middleton, WI. They are conveniently adjacent to several business parks surrounding the area and extend leisure, corporate and Epic System Rates.This Madison hotel still offers the same great service and all your favorite amenities: complimentary high speed wireless internet, a fitness center and indoor swimming pool, complimentary breakfast buffet. In-room amenities include coffeemakers, microwaves, refrigerators, and more.Stay with the Baymont Inn & Suites Madison and enjoy quality amenities along with spacious guest rooms. Each hotel room comes equipped with a range of amenities that ensures everything you'll need to enjoy the perfect trip.Baymont Inn & Suites Madison is owned and operated by Wisco Hotel Group. Wisco offers a selection of convenient hotels in five unique destinations throughout Wisconsin. Whether you are traveling for business or pleasure, the Wisco Hotel Group strives to exceed your expectations with the hopes that you will truly feel at home with us. http://www.wiscohotels.com/