Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors® Hires Jan Grissinger As Talent Acquisiton Specialist

Position Leads Recruiting and Staffing Efforts for Offices throughout Bucks and Montgomery Counties, Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia, and New Jersey
 
 
NEWTOWN, Pa. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors®is pleased to welcome Jan Grissinger as the company's new Talent Acquisition Specialist responsible for screening, sourcing, interviewing, and recruiting best-in-class agents to join the Hearthside team. Based in the company's Newtown, PA headquarters, Jan will also manage the job transition process and help new agents get acclimated within the organization.

Before joining Hearthside, Jan spent six years as a recruiter with PSI Personnel, LLC where she managed sales, marketing, and advertising to support temporary and direct placement staffing opportunities. She was also responsible for resume screening, background checks, and onboarding activities for placement candidates.

Previously, Jan was a real estate agent at Century 21 Alliance (now Long & Foster) for nearly 12 years, and prior, spent five years as a financial services marketing coordinator for Chase.

"We've experience rapid growth in recent years, so it was important to bring in someone like Jan who has the experience necessary to oversee recruitment activities for all Hearthside offices across the Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia, and New Jersey regional areas as well as Bucks and Montgomery Counties," said Jamie Mancuso, Chief Executive Officer of Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors. "Given her extensive background in real estate, recruiting, and business marketing, Jan understands all aspects of the job, and I have every confidence that she will be a fantastic addition to our management team."

"Hearthside is very well respected in the industry for both its internal culture and its transactional success on behalf of buyers, sellers, builders, and financial professionals in both the commercial and residential markets," noted Jan. "I look forward to working with offices across the organization to attract and retain the best in the business."

A graduate of the University of Delaware, Jan is a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and currently resides in Pipersville, PA.

About Coldwell Banker Hearthside, REALTORS®

With offices throughout the Delaware and Lehigh Valley as well as in Western New Jersey, Coldwell Banker Hearthside, a family-owned business, has been recognized since its inception as a national sales leader within the Coldwell Banker system. In addition to residential and commercial real estate, the full-service firm offers mortgage, title, insurance, land development and relocation services and has been named a "Platinum Broker" by Cartus Corporation, the largest provider of relocation services in the United States. In 2015, the brokerage's Newtown office was named Best of Bucks by the Bucks County Courier Times. Its Doylestown office, for the 10th consecutive year, also won the Best of Bucks distinction from the The Intelligencer. For additional information visit www.CBHearthside.com

