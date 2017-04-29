Mother's Day May 14. Prebook with Sharon's Flower Shop, Killeen to schedule your deliveries

Choose your local florist for all of your Mother's Day Flowers and Plants. Order early to guarantee same-day delivery

Mother's Day May 14. Come see what we have at Sharon's Flower Shop

Media Contact

Rosalyn & Jacob Caldwell (Owners)

Sharon's Flower Shop

2546904005

***@sharonsflowershop.net

-- Mother's Day is only a week away. Send the Moms in your life a fresh bouquet of flowers designed by your local florists.Call us direct at (254) 690-4005; order online at www.sharonsflowershop.net;or visit us at 104 W Elms Road, Suite 400, Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.and Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Florists are standing by to help you choose the perfect bouquet of flowers. Choose from an assortment of roses, peonies, garden roses, carnations and so much more. Choose from a variety of vases or select one of our hand-held bouquets.Come in and choose your design from a selection of photos or let us create something for you that mom will love.A beautifully designed bouquet is a great gift to show mom some extra love on Mother's Day.Have flowers delivered to Mom's home or office or wherever you like. Sharon's Flower Shop delivers in Killeen, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Copperas Cove, and to some parts of Nolanville.Want your special someone to receive flowers Sunday, May 14? Call now to schedule your delivery. Only a few spots available for May 14 deliveries.The mom's at Sharon's Flowers Shop wishes all the mother's out there a very happy Mother's Day!