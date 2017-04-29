 
News By Tag
* Mother S Day Flowers
* Killeen Flower Shop
* Best Florist Shop
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Killeen
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029

Mother's Day May 14. Prebook with Sharon's Flower Shop, Killeen to schedule your deliveries

Choose your local florist for all of your Mother's Day Flowers and Plants. Order early to guarantee same-day delivery
 
 
Mother's Day May 14. Come see what we have at Sharon's Flower Shop
Mother's Day May 14. Come see what we have at Sharon's Flower Shop
KILLEEN, Texas - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Mother's Day is only a week away. Send the Moms in your life a fresh bouquet of flowers designed by your local florists.

Call us direct at (254) 690-4005; order online at www.sharonsflowershop.net; or visit us at 104 W Elms Road, Suite 400, Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.and Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Florists are standing by to help you choose the perfect bouquet of flowers. Choose from an assortment of roses, peonies, garden roses, carnations and so much more. Choose from a variety of vases or select one of our hand-held bouquets.

Come in and choose your design from a selection of photos or let us create something for you that mom will love.

A beautifully designed bouquet is a great gift to show mom some extra love on Mother's Day.

Have flowers delivered to Mom's home or office or wherever you like. Sharon's Flower Shop delivers in Killeen, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Copperas Cove, and to some parts of Nolanville.

Want your special someone to receive flowers Sunday, May 14? Call now to schedule your delivery. Only a few spots available for May 14 deliveries.

The mom's at Sharon's Flowers Shop wishes all the mother's out there a very happy Mother's Day!

http://www.sharonsflowershop.net/

Media Contact
Rosalyn & Jacob Caldwell (Owners)
Sharon's Flower Shop
2546904005
***@sharonsflowershop.net
End
Source:
Email:***@sharonsflowershop.net Email Verified
Tags:Mother S Day Flowers, Killeen Flower Shop, Best Florist Shop
Industry:Advertising
Location:Killeen - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sharon's Flower Shop PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share