Valerie's House to Launch Support Group for Grieving Fathers
Organization recognizes special needs of men who have lost a wife
The needs of grieving fathers can be different from a mother who has lost a husband, or grandparents raising their grandchildren due to the loss of an adult child.
Angela Melvin, founder and president of Valerie's House, understands this as she herself was a child of loss, raised by her father. "Dads often find it difficult to ask for help when raising their children in grief," Melvin said. "This is a special group for those dads and their children to connect and help each other."
Father of two Marshall Mills has been involved with Valerie's House for the past year and is looking forward to a group concentrating on supporting grieving dads.
"The ability to gain insight from men wearing the same shoes as I am is very exciting," Mills said. "I look forward to sharing and learning together, as we all walk baby steps through this journey."
The Valerie's House Dads group will meet twice a month at the Valerie's House-Fort Myers location at 1618 Avalon Place. The services are at no cost to families. To learn more about the days and times, please contact Angela Melvin at 239-841-9186 or Angela@valerieshouseswfl.org.
Valerie's House is serving 105 children and their caregivers from Lee, Collier, Charlotte and Hendry counties. Valerie's House has three meeting locations: 1618 Avalon Place in downtown Fort Myers, Cape Christian Church, 2110 Chiquita Blvd S. in Cape Coral, and in Naples at The Village School at 6000 Goodlette-Frank Road.
Valerie's House is fully supported through generous donations from the community. For more information or to support, visit http://www.valerieshouseswfl.org or mail to Valerie's House, Inc., PO Box 1955, Fort Myers, FL 33902.
Contact
Angela Melvin
***@valerieshouseswfl.org
End
