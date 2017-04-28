 
Skye Media Group Design, LLC Celebrates 7th Year in Business & Brand Expansion with "Skye Soiree"

 
 
Skye Soiree Official Announcement
 
COLUMBIA, Md. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Later this month Skye Media Group Design, LLC will celebrate its seventh year in business and the addition of its experiential marketing branch with a black-carpet cocktail mixer, Skye Soiree.  Seven years of success in 2017 was a numerical combination that Toni Patterson just couldn't ignore. The design studio's owner decided that a celebration was in order and began to plan the company's anniversary soiree with a twist.

"I wanted to celebrate in a non-traditional way, commemorating the occasion with a party while incorporating networking and other important aspects of small business. Skye Soiree is our way of showing our appreciation for our community and tribe of supporters. It's also the launch of the brand experience and experiential marketing sector of SMG."

The black-carpet soiree will definitely bring the party, but according to Toni, it will also give attendees the opportunity to mix and mingle with key movers and shakers in the DC metropolitan area. "The goal is for attendees to have a good time celebrating with us and gain a contacts and build relationships that will help them enhance their business in the process."

SMG's brand video release, speed networking opportunities, giveaways and access to the creative lounge are key features of the Skye Soiree.

Skye Media Group Design, LLC is a bespoke design and branding studio headed up by master designer and brand strategist Toni Patterson.  Business coaching, web design and brand messaging are some of their sweet spots.

Skye Soiree will be held in Columbia, Maryland on May 20th. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/skye-soiree-cocktail-mixer-s....

