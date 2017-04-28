Church of Scientology to Host Interfaith Event for Memorial Day Weekend

On May 27th the Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers will host an event in honor of Memorial Day. Religious leaders and members of all faiths are invited to attend.The event will be held in the Historic Fort Harrison Crystal ballroom at 11am.

-- The event will encourage all faiths to rededicate themselves to peace and understanding for our Country, while remembering those who fought and died to protect these basic rights. The event will be held in the Historic Fort Harrison Crystal ballroom at 11am.This event will be the 3rd interfaith event held this year. The others, held in January and February 2017, brought together some 150 religious leaders and their congregants to address the common crises faced in the communities and created resolutions to solve these issues. This event will include prayers from several major faiths, a performance by the Church of Scientology Choir, and a five star brunch provided by the Fort Harrison chefs.Memorial Day honors Americans who have died in service to their country, and this patriotic tradition can be traced back to Waterloo, NY in 1866. The U.S Constitution protects freedom of religion, freedom of speech and expression. When a threat of these freedoms has arisen, men and women have selflessly risked and sacrificed their lives to defend it. This event will honor those who have fallen while serving the country."With concerns of religious discrimination today, we feel the protection of these rights and beliefs are even more important than even before. As Mr. Hubbard wrote in the Creed of the Church of Scientology, 'We of the Church believe: That all men have inalienable rights to their own religious practices and their performance;That all men have inalienable rights to their own defense; And that no agency less than God has the power to suspend or set aside these rights overtly or covertly,'" said Ms. Glendy Goodsell, Executive Director of the Volunteer Ministers of Tampa Bay."He also said separately, 'On the day we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on earth.' I believe with the simple steps of coming together for a common purpose, we are taking the appropriate steps to make that a reality."For more information or to RSVP contact, Ms. Glendy Goodsell, at 727-467-6965 or e-mail her at glendy@volunteerministers.org.About the Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher,L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all." The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community.Photo caption: The Church of Scientology will hold an Interfaith Event in honor of Memorial Day Weekend on May 27th at the Historic Fort Harrison's Crystal ballroom. The Church of Scientology Choir (shown above) will perform songs sharing messages encouraging tolerance, peace and unity.