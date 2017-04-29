News By Tag
Ideal Homes brings the Sun to London!
This weekend Ideal Homes will be attending A Place in the Sun show , taking place in Olympia, London. Come and join us to learn more about purchasing a property overseas!
Whether you are looking for a traditonal Portuguese style villa, a modern home or even something to be an investment, we can help you find that beautiful Algarve villa with a pool and panoramic views. Likewise if you are an investor we can help you find what it is you are looking for at our multi-faceted event.
Don't miss this free opportunity to learn all about the buying process, finance/mortgage advice, taxes, legal, aftersales and income investment options, who better to learn from than the experts. Why not come on down and find out more about our personalised viewing trips? You can come and join us over in Portugal to experience our culture and what quality living is really all about!
We and your Ideal Home look forward to meeting you!
For further information, or your FREE tickets visit us here http://apits.circdata-
Contact
Ideal Homes
***@idealhomesportugal.com
