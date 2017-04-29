 
News By Tag
* Event
* Property
* Show
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kensington
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029


Ideal Homes brings the Sun to London!

This weekend Ideal Homes will be attending A Place in the Sun show , taking place in Olympia, London. Come and join us to learn more about purchasing a property overseas!
 
 
APITS
APITS
KENSINGTON, England - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Ideal Homes team of qualified professionals will be on hand this weekend at London's Olympia exhibition centre to answer all of your questions about buying, investing and living overseas!

Whether you are looking for a traditonal Portuguese style villa, a modern home or even something to be an investment, we can help you find that beautiful Algarve villa with a pool and panoramic views. Likewise if you are an investor we can help you find what it is you are looking for at our multi-faceted event.

Don't miss this free opportunity to learn all about the buying process, finance/mortgage advice, taxes, legal, aftersales and income investment options, who better to learn from than the experts. Why not come on down and find out more about our personalised viewing trips? You can come and join us over in Portugal to experience our culture and what quality living is really all about!

We and your Ideal Home look forward to meeting you!

For further information, or your FREE tickets visit us here http://apits.circdata-solutions.co.uk/rfg/publish/APITS17...

Contact
Ideal Homes
***@idealhomesportugal.com
End
Source:Ideal Homes
Email:***@idealhomesportugal.com
Posted By:***@idealhomesportugal.com Email Verified
Tags:Event, Property, Show
Industry:Event
Location:Kensington - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ideal Homes International PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share