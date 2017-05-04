 
Julio P. Gonzalez and Hispanic Leaders Come Together with Trump Administration

Julio P. Gonzalez, CEO of Engineered Tax Services (ETS) in West Palm Beach, Florida, will join fellow recognized national leaders along with the Trump Administration at the Task Force on Hispanic Affairs' first meeting of the year.
 
 
Washington, D.C., May 4, 2017
Washington, D.C., May 4, 2017
 
WASHINGTON - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Julio P. Gonzalez, CEO of Engineered Tax Services (ETS) in West Palm Beach, Florida, will be joining fellow recognized national leaders along with the Trump Administration at the Task Force on Hispanic Affairs' first meeting of the year at the White House in Washington, D.C. This takes place on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Prior to that meeting, Julio will attend a Hispanic 100 meeting and serve as an executive board member. Director of Political Strategy, Tom Dickens, will discuss policy concerns as they relate to Hispanics.

The purpose of these leaders coming together is to discuss important topics of tax reform, border reform and immigration, economic development, healthcare, policy and education, and the appointing of Latino leaders. This group of successful leaders from the private sector will brief members of Congress on thoughts for national improvement. Notable events during the meeting include a briefing from Senator Dean Heller (Nevada), a briefing by Senator Orrin Hatch (Utah), and briefings by other members of Congress. There will also be a private reception with Vice President Pence after the meeting.

On Friday, May 5, 2017, Julio and other leaders will have another briefing with a key person of the White House and then proceed to the official Cinco de Mayo ceremony at the Mexican Embassy.

About Julio P. Gonzalez

Julio Gonzalez founded Engineered Tax Services (ETS) and Return On Energy to marry the science of architecture, engineering with the principles of tax, and accounting to arrive at financial solutions that result in increased cash flow, minimized tax payments, and increased ROI and return on energy.

ETS is a nationally licensed engineering firm which is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with 15 offices nationwide and over 140 employees and consultants. ETS works with many of the Top 100 CPA firms and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.

Julio P. Gonzalez is assisted by a staff of dedicated professionals in engineering, architecture and accounting. Engineered Tax Services, Inc. specializes in providing a wide spectrum of engineered accounting solutions to include cost segregation studies, repair and maintenance studies, research and development tax credits, energy tax credits, Green Building, and LEEDS Building engineering and certification. Julio is a pioneer in the tax energy field and devoted to the conservation of resources.

He speaks nationally regarding cost segregation studies, green construction and the emerging energy tax programs for Lorman, NBI, and The Seminar Group. Julio has had recent articles published nationally in many CPA and Real Estate Investment Publications. Julio is a nationally renowned leader who owns the largest tax reform business in the United States, as well as the largest private business in Palm Beach County.

Visit http://www.engineeredtaxservices.com for more details.

Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
***@engineeredtaxservices.com
