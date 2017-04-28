 
Why Tint King is the Leader in Boston Area Commercial, Residential & Automotive Tint

Tint King a Leader in Boston Area Commercial, Residential & Automotive Tint has managed to keep this neighborly attitude, while simultaneously becoming one of the largest, leading tint companies around the Boston area.
 
 
BOSTON - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Since 1983, Tint King has managed to keep the small business feel. That warm, friendly, neighbor feeling which makes customers feel as though they are a friend, and not just another number, is one of the most vital business tools in any industry. Tint King has managed to keep this neighborly attitude, while simultaneously becoming one of the largest, leading tint companies around the Boston area. Managing to accomplish these together is not an easy task, but devotedly sticking to the company's four primary principles is undoubtedly how it was done.

It all starts with how Tint King takes care of their employees. They realize that happy employees equals happy customers and solid services. The company fosters and supports their employees, adds a little fun into their work environment, and overall makes their employees happy in their current jobs.

These happy employees then take care of the customers, ensuring they are also happy. Customer satisfaction is always the number one priority, and the rave reviews Tint King has had over the years is proof of their dedication. They realize that without the customers, there is no business.

Tint King strives to provide the very best services in the industry, and realizes that this is a never-ending goal. As proof of their commitment, the company has won FormulaOne's Dealer of The Year in the Northeast Region for back to back years – in 2014, and 2015.

The final building block in their success plan is that Tint King is consistently working towards providing the very best technology and installation methods available in the industry. To do this, they are constantly updating their equipment, and master new techniques which promise to make their work better, faster, and longer lasting. They only make use of the very best films currently on the market, giving them a solid edge over the competition.

It is these four core values which make Tint King the leader in Boston area commercial, residential, and automotive tint. By standing by these values consistently over more than three decades, Tint King has proven their commitment to being the best in their industry. Please visit: http://www.tint-king.com.

Brian Timm
978 670 2927
***@tint-king.com
