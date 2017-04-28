 
Industry News





CuddlyNest Extends Strongly into the Balkans and Croatia

Customized CuddlyNest Company Expands Rapidly in the Balkans and Croatia
 
CHICAGO - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, CuddlyNest, a fast-growing, custom, short-term accommodations website, announced that the number of the website's property listings in the Balkans and Croatia, specifically, has increased drastically and rapidly recently. Listings in Croatia and the Balkans area are becoming a popular hit on the website.

Of the company's rapid expansion in the Balkans, CuddlyNest Founder Haitham Saead said, "CuddlyNest has recently witnessed a significant and rapid increase in the number of its listings in the Balkans and Croatia. The Balkans region is a great illustration of nature's beauty. It is on the bucket list of a huge number of travelers and adventure lovers.  We have listings in many of beautiful Croatia's counties which all embrace the natural beauty and rich history of the area, and we are happy to have many astonishing options for the Balkans area travelers."

CuddlyNest offers short-term accommodations in the hottest touristic cities and destination around the world. Some of the major cities and areas include Orlando, Miami, Naples, Key West, Tampa, Daytona Beach, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles,  and Chicago among many others.

About CuddlyNest: https://www.cuddlynest.com/ is a Chicago-based company offering vacation rental listings in the most popular touristic destinations in the world. It is growing dramatically, and it has established a rapid increase in the number of listings and social media influence in a very short time.

