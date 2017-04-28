News By Tag
CuddlyNest Extends Strongly into the Balkans and Croatia
Customized CuddlyNest Company Expands Rapidly in the Balkans and Croatia
Of the company's rapid expansion in the Balkans, CuddlyNest Founder Haitham Saead said, "CuddlyNest has recently witnessed a significant and rapid increase in the number of its listings in the Balkans and Croatia. The Balkans region is a great illustration of nature's beauty. It is on the bucket list of a huge number of travelers and adventure lovers. We have listings in many of beautiful Croatia's counties which all embrace the natural beauty and rich history of the area, and we are happy to have many astonishing options for the Balkans area travelers."
CuddlyNest offers short-term accommodations in the hottest touristic cities and destination around the world. Some of the major cities and areas include Orlando, Miami, Naples, Key West, Tampa, Daytona Beach, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago among many others.
