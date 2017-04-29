 
News By Tag
* Re Max
* Dallas
* Residential Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029

Scott Harris Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Scott Harris Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Scott Harris Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Re Max
* Dallas
* Residential Real Estate

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Dallas - Texas - US

DALLAS - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Scott Foster Harris, often referred to as the "Rockstar Realtor," recently joined RE/MAX DFW Associates. He will be a buyer's agent for Tatum Hood. Mr. Harris  began his professional life in the music and film industries, where he successfully spent over a decade on stages and in front of cameras as the front-man for such bands as LA Guns, Zen Rizing, and the League of Gentlemen. After acquiring degrees in Finance and Corporate Management, Scott put his business and people skills to work and moved back home to Dallas, Texas where he became a licensed Realtor. "I transferred to RE/MAX DFW because I love everything they stand for and love the family values," said Mr. Harris.

Steve Allcorn, Manager of the Dallas office spoke highly of Mr. Harris by stating, "He brings an enthusiastic personality to the team and to his clients along with excellent customer service. That makes him an exceptional asset to the team."

As a Dallas native, Mr. Harris has extensive knowledge of the DFW metroplex and can assist any client with finding the perfect location to call home.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Scott Harris can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214-684-3809 or via email at Scott.Harris@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX DFW Associates News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share