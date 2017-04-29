News By Tag
Scott Harris Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates
Steve Allcorn, Manager of the Dallas office spoke highly of Mr. Harris by stating, "He brings an enthusiastic personality to the team and to his clients along with excellent customer service. That makes him an exceptional asset to the team."
As a Dallas native, Mr. Harris has extensive knowledge of the DFW metroplex and can assist any client with finding the perfect location to call home.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Scott Harris can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214-684-3809 or via email at Scott.Harris@
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
