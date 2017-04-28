Founder of Betsy's Best Featured as a Speaker at the Atlanta Gluten Free & Allergen Friendly Expo

Registered Dietitian and former Miss Indiana Betsy Opyt will present on Nutrient Dense & Gluten Free Foods at the GFAF Expo in Atlanta, GA, May 20-21, 2017. Betsy is Founder and CEO of Naples, FL-based Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut & Seed Butters.

-- Registered Dietitian and former Miss Indiana Betsy Opyt is on a mission to engage the Atlanta community in just how delicious, versatile and nutritious nut and seed butters and gluten free foods can be. She'll be showcasing her all-natural, Non-GMO Project Verified, Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters at the Atlanta Gluten Free and Allergen Friendly (GFAF) Expo, held at the Cobb Galleria Centre, May 20-21, 2017.Show attendees will have the opportunity to meet Betsy and taste her award-winning Gourmet Almond Butter and other delicious flavors including Gourmet Cashew Butter, Peanut Butter and Sunflower Seed Butter. GFAF participants also can learn about healthy, easy-to-prepare recipes that take nut and seed butters above-and-beyond your typical spreads, appealing to both kids and adults.The Atlanta event opens to the public at 10:00 am each morning and features product sampling, educational classes and cooking exhibitions. Visit Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters at Booth #112 at the GFAF Expo in Atlanta, GA, May 20-21, 2017.Betsy's Presentation, "Nutrient Dense & Gluten Free Foods," will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2017, 3:00-4:00 pm at the Cobb Galleria Centre. The talk will provide tips on how to optimize a gluten free diet with functional foods."Our Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters were created with gluten free, health-conscious consumers in mind," says Betsy Opyt. "I know how difficult it can be for people with food sensitivities to find delicious and nutritious products that also meet our everyday, on-the-go lifestyles,"she adds.In addition to interacting with the Atlanta gluten free community at the GFAF Expo, Betsy will be visiting the Atlanta Community Food Bank to donate 20 cases of her Gourmet Peanut Butter – peanut butter is a much needed product – and to raise awareness of the food bank's work in serving food pantries, community kitchens, childcare centers, night shelters and senior centers throughout 29 counties in metro Atlanta and north Georgia. "Food banks are critical resources for low income and food insecure families, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributes over 60 million meals each year to more than 750,000 people. We are humbled and honored to help," said Opyt.The "free-from" trend has been gaining steam in recent years as more and more Americans continue to be affected by food allergies, food intolerances and chronic diseases. The market is shifting toward greater food transparency as consumers are asking companies to explain what's in their products, the rationale behind each ingredient and how products are made.Rethinking classic seed and nut butters, Betsy's Best® has added unique flavors and superfoods including cinnamon or cardamom, chia seeds, Himalayan pink salt and organic honey. All Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butter products are Non-GMO Project Verified and made without palm oil – a controversial ingredient that appears in a number of other nut butter brands.Betsy's Best® Gourmet Almond Butter was recognized in October 2016 as the first recipient of the ChefsBest Quality in Craft Award in a blind taste test by an expert panel of Certified Master Tasters.To help customers and fans get the most out of their beloved spreads, Betsy Opyt herself has hand-crafted over 60 recipes that are available online at www.BetsysBest.com, on YouTube and featured on Carolina Kitchen on WLOS TV, an ABC TV affiliate.Betsy's Best®, maker of nutritious Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters, was founded in 2012 by Betsy Opyt, former Miss Indiana and a Registered and Licensed Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator. Based in Naples, FL, the company seasons its Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Sunflower Seed Butter and Cashew Butter with unique flavors and superfoods like cinnamon, chia seeds, and cardamom to create products that are nutritious, delicious and different. The sweet and salty spreads are Non-GMO Project Verified, all natural, gluten free and palm oil free. Betsy's Best® brands are the initial offerings of Healthy Concepts Food Company, LLC.Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut & Seed Butters are available online at www.BetsysBest.com and in leading retailers including Kroger, Whole Foods Market (Florida), Bristol Farms, Ingles Markets, Vons, Ralph's, Lowe's, City Market, King Sooper, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Wegmans and others; and through distributors including UNFI, KeHE, Jake's Finer Foods, Haddon House, Gourmet Merchants and others. The company has expanded from 58 stores at the beginning of 2016 to over 2,100 stores in 39 states today. For wholesale inquiries contact info@BetsysBest.com, tel 888.685.8292.