Operation Food Search to Provide Flood Relief

St. Louis nonprofit agency collecting non-perishable food and personal care items
 
 
Operation Food Search to assist with Missouri's flooded communities.
 
ST. LOUIS - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Operation Food Search (OFS), a hunger relief organization that provides food to the area's hungry, is working with local agencies to help the area's flooded communities.

OFS is coordinating efforts with community agencies by collecting food, cleaning supplies, personal care items, and money to support individuals affected by area flooding.  All donations can be dropped off at OFS, which is located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd., Mon. through Fri. from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.  The organization will ensure these donations are distributed to agencies serving flood victims across the entire St. Louis bi-state region.

"We are ready and able to immediately fulfill the basic needs of people who have been displaced from their homes as a result of the area's flooding," said Operation Food Search Executive Director Sunny Schaefer.  "We are asking our compassionate community members to join us in supporting our neighbors during this extremely difficult time."

According to Schaefer, flood relief donations will be in high demand "long after the rivers have crested, so we truly appreciate your donations throughout the next few months."

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education.  With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food.  OFS helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties.

For a more comprehensive donation list or for further information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.

Sunny Schaefer
***@operationfoodsearch.org
Source:Operation Food Search
Email:***@operationfoodsearch.org
