News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
A/C Doctors, Inc. Wants To Keep Your Air Conditioner Humming
Do you want to make sure your system stays humming? Look into these tips for your air conditioner.
• You need to keep your unit clean, and that includes clearing hedges and plants from around your outside system.
• Seal and insulate your ducts to maximize energy efficiency. You can actually lose 30-40% of your energy without proper insulation.
• And, always make sure to bring in the A/C Doctors for regular checks on your unit. This is the best way to make sure everything stays in line.
When your place of business or residence is suffering from a lack of air conditioning or heating, everybody loses. So, if you are having any issues with your systems, it is time to bring in the experts. Contact A/C Doctors, Inc., today, and set up your appointment.
For more information visit http://www.acdoctorsinc.com or call (877)-633-3944.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse