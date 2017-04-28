 
Industry News





A/C Doctors, Inc. Wants To Keep Your Air Conditioner Humming

 
STUART, Fla. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you ready to face the worst of the Treasure Coast heat? It may not be summer yet, but temperatures have already worked their way back into the 90s, and it is only a matter of time before that is a regular afternoon again in our area. Fortunately, a working air conditioner should keep you and your loved ones comfortable, regardless of how hot it gets. And, if your system is showing any signs of fault, you can bring in A/C Doctors, Inc. to take a look at your system.

Do you want to make sure your system stays humming? Look into these tips for your air conditioner.

• You need to keep your unit clean, and that includes clearing hedges and plants from around your outside system.

• Seal and insulate your ducts to maximize energy efficiency. You can actually lose 30-40% of your energy without proper insulation.

• And, always make sure to bring in the A/C Doctors for regular checks on your unit. This is the best way to make sure everything stays in line.

When your place of business or residence is suffering from a lack of air conditioning or heating, everybody loses. So, if you are having any issues with your systems, it is time to bring in the experts. Contact A/C Doctors, Inc., today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.acdoctorsinc.com or call (877)-633-3944.
A/C Doctors, Inc.
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Air Conditioning, HVAC, Treasure Coast
Home
Stuart - Florida - United States
