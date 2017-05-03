News By Tag
LetsGetChecked Sexual Health Testing Range Now Available In Lloyds.com
LetsGetChecked, the leading provider of personal health tests, is proud to announce that our convenient sexual health testing service is now available on LloydsPharmacy.com and through stores nationwide via Click & Collect.
With 6 out of 10 people admitting they have never had a sexual health check-up, LetsGetChecked provides a convenient and confidential service that allows for people to become more proactive about their health.
You can now order the LetsGetChecked service from LloydsPharmacy.com and either, have your test shipped directly to you by next day delivery or collect the test from a local LloydsPharmacy.
LetsGetChecked is a convenient and confidential service, that provides the public with another access point to getting tested. No appointments, no waiting rooms and no time off work; a test that truly fits your schedule.
LloydsPharmacy is a leading community pharmacy and healthcare provider with over 1,800pharmacies across the UK, mainly in community and health centre locations.
LloydsPharmacy now offers the entire LetsGetChecked sexual health testing range, that allows you to get checked for up to 12 common STIs.
Simple 2: Tests for Chlamydia and Gonorrhoea- the two most common sexually transmitted infections.
Standard 6: Tests for Chlamydia, Gonorrhoea, HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C- the six most common STIs as screened for in sexual health clinic
Complete 12: Tests for Chlamydia, Gonorrhoea, HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Gardnerella, Mycoplasma, Trichomoniasis, Ureaplasma, Herpes Simplex 1 and Herpes Simplex 2- a wide range of STIs including those not covered by standard clinic tests.
LetsGetChecked handles the entire testing process and delivers results within two to five working days of your samples reaching our CPA accredited laboratory*. Our test kits are CE marked as per European standards ensuring your results are as accurate as tests performed in clinics.
If you test positive our medical support team will contact you and provide confidential support and advice on the recommended course of treatment.
Order online now at LloydsPharmacy.com (http://www.lloydspharmacy.com/
For LetsGetChecked, the customer's emotional, as well as physical, well-being is of utmost importance and the company has a unique aftercare protocol in place whereby members of the nursing support team provide confidential advice and referrals into the clinical setting for those in need of treatment.LetsGetChecked can also provideprescriptions for certain sexually transmitted infections.
The clinically led service is supported by the Medical Director, Dr. Dominic Rowley - a Genitourinary Consultant – who provides oversight and clinical support for patients in need of care. The clinical team includes specialised physicians and a specialised team of nurses who handle calls from Dublin.
Commenting on the launch Dr. Dominic Rowley, Medical Director said: "From a patient perspective our service overcomes the physical and emotional barriers to getting checked by giving people the option to get checked on their own time. LetsGetChecked users receive the same high-quality, confidential testing practices as those who attend a clinic or GP. We are very pleased to now be working with LloydsPharmacy."
Peter Foley, CEO of LetsGetChecked said: 'People need to take responsibility for managing and monitoring their own health. We facilitate this and in time will deliver better clinical outcomes by empowering and educating our customers. The critical component of our platform is the clinical team and support that we provide. It's no good providing a personalised diagnostics solution, if you cannot provide adequate levels of support at the end for a customer – that's what we do".
For more information please visit www.letsgetchecked.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @LetsGetChecked.
*Clinical Pathology Accreditation
