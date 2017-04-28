 
News By Tag
* Honduras Coffee
* Honduras Coffee Whole Bean
* Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928


Aroma Bravo Recommends Simple Brewed Coffee Instead of Trendy Coffee Drinks

Coffee experts recommend home brewing to coffee lovers who want to enjoy a better cup of coffee.
 
 
100% Organic Honduras Coffee by Aroma Bravo
100% Organic Honduras Coffee by Aroma Bravo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Honduras Coffee
* Honduras Coffee Whole Bean
* Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Carson city - Nevada - US

CARSON CITY, Nev. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The recent craze for sugary coffee drinks has alarmed the experts at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea. Not only are the blended drinks packed with calories, they are also not the best representative of what true coffee is. For those who want to enjoy real coffee, the experts suggest drinking a simple brewed coffee instead.

"These blended coffee beverages may look pretty but often times, it's very unhealthy. They are loaded with too much sugar and other unnecessary ingredients that you can hardly even taste the flavor of coffee," says one expert from Aroma Bravo.

"Blended coffee drinks are really just a fad. It saddens me to see all these people lining up just to buy the latest trendy drink when they could be enjoying a better cup of coffee at home. Brewing one's own cup of coffee certainly beats any coffee chain special—not just in terms of costs but in taste as well," another expert added.

Home brewing only requires some good-quality whole coffee beans and the right equipment. When choosing beans, single-origin coffees like the ones from Honduras and other coffee-producing countries are always a good choice.

"Honduras coffee is a personal favorite of mine. I love the coffee's mellow chocolatey flavor and mild aroma. It's rich in flavor but it's not overbearing; it has that smooth, balanced taste that I want in my coffee," one of the experts commented.

Aside from beans, having the right coffee equipment is also important because it will determine the final quality of the brewed coffee.

"The brewing equipment should depend on how you like your coffee. If you're looking for a full-bodied cup of joe, try the French press or moka pot. For an easy method that produces smooth coffee, get a pour over dripper. If you're feeling more creative and want to make a variety of espresso-style coffees, go ahead and invest in a good espresso machine." The second expert suggested.

Regardless of the brewing method used, the resulting coffee will always be better than the hottest coffee beverage to hit the market. This is why home brewing is highly recommended for serious coffee lovers.

More information about this topic is available at https://www.amazon.com/review/R3OES3BACTNV3Y/ref=cm_cr_rd....

About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo offers organic Honduras coffee made from 100% Arabica varieties. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for serious coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Honduras Coffee, Honduras Coffee Whole Bean, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee
Industry:Retail
Location:Carson city - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charles C Harmon Co LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share