Aroma Bravo Recommends Simple Brewed Coffee Instead of Trendy Coffee Drinks
Coffee experts recommend home brewing to coffee lovers who want to enjoy a better cup of coffee.
"These blended coffee beverages may look pretty but often times, it's very unhealthy. They are loaded with too much sugar and other unnecessary ingredients that you can hardly even taste the flavor of coffee," says one expert from Aroma Bravo.
"Blended coffee drinks are really just a fad. It saddens me to see all these people lining up just to buy the latest trendy drink when they could be enjoying a better cup of coffee at home. Brewing one's own cup of coffee certainly beats any coffee chain special—not just in terms of costs but in taste as well," another expert added.
Home brewing only requires some good-quality whole coffee beans and the right equipment. When choosing beans, single-origin coffees like the ones from Honduras and other coffee-producing countries are always a good choice.
"Honduras coffee is a personal favorite of mine. I love the coffee's mellow chocolatey flavor and mild aroma. It's rich in flavor but it's not overbearing;
Aside from beans, having the right coffee equipment is also important because it will determine the final quality of the brewed coffee.
"The brewing equipment should depend on how you like your coffee. If you're looking for a full-bodied cup of joe, try the French press or moka pot. For an easy method that produces smooth coffee, get a pour over dripper. If you're feeling more creative and want to make a variety of espresso-style coffees, go ahead and invest in a good espresso machine." The second expert suggested.
Regardless of the brewing method used, the resulting coffee will always be better than the hottest coffee beverage to hit the market. This is why home brewing is highly recommended for serious coffee lovers.
About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo offers organic Honduras coffee made from 100% Arabica varieties. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for serious coffee lovers.
