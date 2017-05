Cleansheet Communications wins big at the Clio Sports Awards

'Wheels' has now been shared more than twice as many time as this year's top 10 most shared Super Bowl commercials combined. (Source: Unruly)"

--wins big at this year's Clio Awards with wins in the film and integrated categories. A gold being awarded for the commercial/online film they made for the Rio Olympics called "Wheels" on behalf of their client Canadian Tire, which recently found a life of its own and went viral. Without so much as a penny of paid support, someone shared the commercial and off it went on Facebook. According to the data, 'Wheels' amassed more thanIt is now up to 163 million views and 3.4 million sharesOn the heels of North American Effie and International Epica wins, worldwide acclaim continues forCanadian Tire "We All Play for Canada" campaign, with multiple Clio Sports awards in an Olympic year where the competition was incredibly steep.With being awarded 4 Clio Sports awards, which honor the best in sports advertising and marketing on an international scale; cleansheet garnered more 2017 Clio Sports awards than any other Canadian agency entrant.- According to an often cited video performance tracking study from, Wheels has been viewed more than the #1 most viewed ad on YouTube in 2016 (Mobile Strike "Arnold's Fight" 101.1 millionadweek ( http://www.adweek.com/ brand-marketing/ 10-most-watched- ads... - 'Wheels' has been shared more than twice as many times as this year's Top 10 most shared Super Bowl commercialsUnruly ( https://unruly.co/ news/article/ 2017/02/06/budweisers- born... - In the first 25 days since it went viral, 'Wheels' was viewed an average of 250,000 times per hour