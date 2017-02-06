News By Tag
Cleansheet Communications wins big at the Clio Sports Awards
'Wheels' has now been shared more than twice as many time as this year's top 10 most shared Super Bowl commercials combined. (Source: Unruly)"
"Wheels became a global phenomenon because it spoke to humanity's greatest need - to belong." say Neil McOstrich Chief Storytelling Officer and Catherine Frank, Chief Strategy Officer at cleansheet. "What the kids' inclusive act shows us is that when the best of us steps up, it is a nation that stands a little taller."
On the heels of North American Effie and International Epica wins, worldwide acclaim continues for cleansheet's Canadian Tire "We All Play for Canada" campaign, with multiple Clio Sports awards in an Olympic year where the competition was incredibly steep.
With being awarded 4 Clio Sports awards, which honor the best in sports advertising and marketing on an international scale; cleansheet garnered more 2017 Clio Sports awards than any other Canadian agency entrant.
Interesting Facts about the campaign:
- According to an often cited video performance tracking study from Unruly, Wheels has been viewed more than the #1 most viewed ad on YouTube in 2016 (Mobile Strike "Arnold's Fight" 101.1 million Source: adweek (http://www.adweek.com/
- 'Wheels' has been shared more than twice as many times as this year's Top 10 most shared Super Bowl commercials Source: Unruly (https://unruly.co/
- In the first 25 days since it went viral, 'Wheels' was viewed an average of 250,000 times per hour
