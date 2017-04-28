 
Childress Agency becomes Virginia SWaM Certified

Childress Agency, Inc. is a certified Small, Women and Minority (SWaM) vendor certified in the Commonwealth of Virginia
 
 
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Childress Agency, Inc., a Fredericksburg, VA-based, certified Service Related Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, marketing agency, announced today that it is certified to participate in the SWaM program as administered by the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Minority Business Enterprise (DMBE).


The Childress Agency's SWaM Certification Number is 725020. The certification is effective for the initial term until May 2020.


What is the Commonwealth of Virginia SWaM Program?
The SWaM Procurement Initiative was established to enhance business opportunities for small, women- and minority-owned businesses and to ensure a level playing field for all small businesses in the Commonwealth of Virginia. SWaM is the acronym for Small, Women- and Minority-owned businesses. A SWaM vendor is a business that has been certified by the Virginia Department of Minority Business Enterprise and is listed in the SWaM Vendor Directory. On August 10, 2006, Governor Timothy Kaine signed Executive Order No. 33 (2006) focusing on enhancing business opportunities for small, women- and minority-owned ("SWaM") businesses. Governor Kaine set forth a 40% goal of purchases from SWaMs for the Commonwealth and established a Small Business Set-Aside Program, as well as several other initiatives for state agencies and departments to enhance SWaM participation in procurement activities. The Childress Agency fully supports, understands the importance of, and appreciates the initiatives of local and state government in supporting small businesses that fit these criteria. To learn more about this program, visit the DMBE site (www.dmbe.virginia.gov). Please let us know if you have questions about the Virginia SWaM program or Childress Agency's participation.

To learn more about Childress Agency's participation in the SWaM program, visit the Childress Agency federal website: http://www.federal.childressagency.com.

About Childress Agency
The Childress Agency is a SWaM certified, certified Service Related Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, full-service marketing agency specializing in brand management solutions, multi-faceted marketing strategies, and creative web design services. The Childress Agency is owned and operated by Gerald Childress, Founder/President, a Marine Corps veteran. With over 20 years of experience to draw from, the Childress Agency is dedicated to their clients' business success and brand credibility. Follow Childress Agency on Twitter/LinkedIn/Facebook or via blog posts at www.childressagency.com/blog.

