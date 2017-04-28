 

Atlanta Business Chronicle announces CRH Healthcare as fastest growing private healthcare company for second year in a row

ATLANTA - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Atlanta Business Chronicle awarded CRH Healthcare (CRH) with a 2017 Pacesetter Award, ranking it as the fastest growing private healthcare company in Atlanta for the second year in a row and as the 6th fastest growing private company in Atlanta. From 2014 to 2016, as reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, CRH grew revenues 409% and its employee count 458%.

When Bill Miller and Andrea Malik Roe co-founded CRH Healthcare just over four years ago, they focused on developing a company built around the patient. Since then, they have opened or acquired 28 urgent care centers under their three core brands in three states: Peachtree Immediate Care (GA), Patients First (FL), and Urgent Medcare (AL). "Our acquisition of smaller operators allows us to more quickly build a network of patient-focused, technology-enabled urgent care centers built around what we call the 5Cs: Convenient, Courteous, Caring, Competent and Compliant," said CEO Bill Miller. "Caring for almost 300,000 patients a year is a big responsibility, and one we take very seriously. In addition to investing in state-of-the-art medical record systems and digital x-ray systems (that are more capable than film), we have recently implemented new services such as online check-in that allow our patients to see wait times at all of our locations and reduce their wait by checking in from home or on the go."

CRH Healthcare continues to grow in its current markets while looking for new markets to enter where it can add value to the medical community with its convenient, patient-focused urgent care solution.

For more information about CRH Healthcare, please visit http://www.crhhealthcare.com.

