Atlanta Business Chronicle announces CRH Healthcare as fastest growing private healthcare company for second year in a row
ATLANTA - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Atlanta Business Chronicle awarded CRH Healthcare (CRH) with a 2017 Pacesetter Award, ranking it as the fastest growing private healthcare company in Atlanta for the second year in a row and as the 6th fastest growing private company in Atlanta. From 2014 to 2016, as reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, CRH grew revenues 409% and its employee count 458%.
When Bill Miller and Andrea Malik Roe co-founded CRH Healthcare just over four years ago, they focused on developing a company built around the patient. Since then, they have opened or acquired 28 urgent care centers under their three core brands in three states: Peachtree Immediate Care (GA), Patients First (FL), and Urgent Medcare (AL). "Our acquisition of smaller operators allows us to more quickly build a network of patient-focused, technology-enabled urgent care centers built around what we call the 5Cs: Convenient, Courteous, Caring, Competent and Compliant," said CEO Bill Miller. "Caring for almost 300,000 patients a year is a big responsibility, and one we take very seriously. In addition to investing in state-of-the-
CRH Healthcare continues to grow in its current markets while looking for new markets to enter where it can add value to the medical community with its convenient, patient-focused urgent care solution.
For more information about CRH Healthcare, please visit http://www.crhhealthcare.com.
