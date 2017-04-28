Country(s)
Mark Wernig Promoted to Portfolio Manager at Dowling & Yahnke, LLC
SAN DIEGO - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Dowling & Yahnke, LLC, a San Diego-based wealth advisory firm managing over $3 billion for more than 1,000 clients, is proud to announce that Mark Wernig has been promoted to Portfolio Manager. In his new role, Mark will serve as a primary point of contact for clients.
Mark joined Dowling & Yahnke in 2015 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Mark has developed extensive knowledge and leadership in the key aspects of investment management, financial planning, and client servicing. Additionally, Mark embodies the Firm's ongoing dedication to superior academic and industry expertise having earned a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) certificate. Mark plays an integral role in the Firm's Investment Committee, Client Service Committee, Culture Committee, and business technology systems research.
"From day one, Mark has exuded energy, passion, and positivity, and has worked tirelessly to attain the breadth and depth of knowledge necessary to provide our clients with the service they deserve and expect," said Will Beamer, President and Chief Investment Officer. "Mark's clear demonstration of excellence makes this promotion well deserved."
Prior to joining the Firm, Mark served nearly eleven years in the U.S. Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer, deploying six times and traveling extensively throughout the Middle East and Asia. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Mark is currently working towards an MBA degree from the Rady School of Management at University of California, San Diego. Presently in the Navy Reserve, Mark is a Lieutenant Commander and serves as the Executive Officer of the Commander, Naval Surface Forces Readiness Headquarters in Coronado, CA. Mark was born and raised in Northeast Ohio. He lived overseas and on both coasts for a number of years before settling in Carlsbad with his wife and three daughters.
About Dowling & Yahnke, LLC
Since 1991, Dowling & Yahnke has provided customized solutions in investment management, retirement planning, and charitable giving. As a fiduciary, fee-only adviser, Dowling & Yahnke places clients' interests first, giving them peace of mind in a complex financial world. For more information, visit www.dywealth.com.
Contact
Mark Muñoz
858-509-9500
***@dywealth.com
