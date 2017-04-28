 
Industry News





New Web Series Pilot "Couple of Guys" Fundraiser & Table Read May 15th at Bellmore Movies

Event Hosted by Intention Films and Media Will Feature Web Series Pilot Reading Along with Musical Performances by Broadway's "Phantom of the Opera" Star Ciarán Sheehan, Lydia Sabosto, and JayCee Driesen
 
 
COG Fundraiser Poster Social Media copy
COG Fundraiser Poster Social Media copy
 
BELLMORE, N.Y. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- On Monday, May 15th at 7:30PM Award-Winning Long Island Filmmaker, Long Island Int. Film Expo (LIIFE) (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1413359&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Flongislandfilm.com%2F) founder and programmer, and Writer/Director/Producer Debra Markowitz (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1413359&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fdebramarkowitz.blogspot.com%2F) is excited to present a Table Read & Fundraiser for brand new web series "Couple of Guys (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1413359&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.intentionfilmsandmedia.com%2Fcouple-of-guys.html)" at the Bellmore Movies (222 Pettit Avenue, Bellmore, NY  11710)!

Couple of Guys is a love story. Richard Durant is a divorce attorney who married, had children, came out late in life, and is ready to start living. John Graham is a musician with his wild and crazy days behind him, and he's ready to settle down.

In this day and age, when the next best thing is a swipe away, it just might take a "couple of guys" to show what's worth fighting for.

"In this trying time that we live in, the world definitely needs a diverse comedy, and 'Couple of Guys' is that comedy" says Markowitz on the series' development. On the May 15th event, she continues "What I'm most excited about is not only the story, but the incredible actors who will be participating in the reading." Her company, Intention Films and Media, is hosting the public table read of the pilot.

Star Sal Rendino (The Get Down, Showtime's 'Billions') also comments "As I read the script I realized that so many people, still to this day, have lived and are living as kind of shadows of themselves, and now (the characters in the film) are presented with the epic, unique and rare opportunity to find, cultivate, and nurture a true deep love". Star Lukas Hassel (The Blacklist, Blue Bloods) adds "What really struck me about this particular script is that is has an element of second chances".

The pilot for Couple of Guys stars Rendino and Hassel, along with Ciarán Sheehan (Broadway's Phantom of the Opera), Joslyn DeFreece (Carla(a) and The Week in Trans), Glen Cove's Noelle Yatuaro (Wild Cats), and Deborah Twiss (Kick-Ass).  Joining the reading are Ilene Kristen (Emmy award winning actress from One Life to Live) and Merrick's Dina Lohan (Living Lohan).*

In addition to the Couple of Guys table read fundraiser, Intention Films and Media is looking for larger donors and offers up sought-after perkson the their website including signed scripts, producer credits, having dinner with the director and one of the stars, dedicating the pilot to a person of your choice, having Broadway star Ciarán Sheehan sing for you and your guests, trailing the director for the day, and even a chance to direct one of the scenes plus many more.

PURCHASE RAFFLE TICKETS AT THE EVENT FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A WALK-ON ROLE IN THE SERIES PILOT!

With musical performances by Ciarán Sheehan (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1413359&sid=26...) (Broadway's Phantom of the Opera), Lydia Sabosto (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1413359&sid=26...), and JayCee Driesen...this is a unique and entertaining event not to be missed. Join in the fun at the Couple of Guys Fundraiser and Public Reading of Series PilotMonday, May 15th, 7:30PM at the historic Bellmore Movies!

*Actors appear schedule permitting.

To Purchase Tickets ($15 + $2 Service Fee Online, Sold at Door Based on Availability), VISIT: http://www.intentionfilmsandmedia.com/appearances.html

For More Information of "Couple of Guys", VISIT:

http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1413359&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.intentionfilmsandmedia.com%2Fcouple-of-guys.html

OR

Facebook.com/CoupleofGuys

For Press Inquiries, Contact: Rick@RickEberle.com
Source:Rick Eberle
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
