Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928


Tribute Media teamed up with Google to celebrate National Small Business Week with free workshops

 
 
MERIDIAN, Idaho - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Tribute Media teamed up with Google to help small businesses get online during National Small Business Week, April 30th-May 6th. Meridian businesses were able to take advantage of 3 free workshops and marketing checkups. This workshop took place at the Tribute Media office from 10:30am to 4:00pm as part of a national effort to help small business across the US in celebration of Small Business Week.

"When customers can support local businesses, entire communities benefit. In fact, communities with robust local listings and a strong web presence can build a stronger local economy," says Emily Harris, Manager of Google's Get Your Business Online program. "In small communities, this could be worth up to +$300k a year; in large cities, it can be up to +$7m1.

About Tribute Media

Founded in 2007, Tribute Media, a web marketing agency specializing in inbound marketing, has helped companies all over the meet, and exceed their business objectives. Tribute media is based in Meridian, Idaho and recently received first place for being Idaho's Best Company to Work For – Micro category.

About National Small Business Week:

Since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing Small Business Week each year, which recognizes the critical contributions of America's entrepreneurs and small business owners.

About Get Your Business Online

Get Your Business Online is a program that empowers communities to support their local businesses by helping them get on Google Search and Maps for free. Businesses that are online, grow 40% faster than those that aren't.2 Let's help every local business get their information online. Explore our site to learn how you can join in, support businesses in your community, and put your city on the map: www.gybo.com

1Google/Oxera, The Benefits of Complete Business Listings, December 2014

2 BCG Report, The Connected World: The $4.2 Trillion Opportunity, March 2012
