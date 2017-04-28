News By Tag
It's Official. Taking Jordan by Storm, A Tour of Film Locations, August 5 – 13, 2017
Monaco Business Development and US Media Company, TravelTalkMEDIA are offering a second tour, highlighting some of the most stunning backdrops used in modern films.
After a successful launch with notable Star Wars artists, Lorne Peterson and Sandy Dhuyvetter last December, Monaco Business Development and US Media Company, TravelTalkMEDIA are offering a second tour, highlighting some of the most stunning backdrops used in modern films. Located in Jordan's treasure chest of locations, Taking Jordan by Storm will incorporate visits to Jerash, Amman, the Lowest Spot on Earth, the Dead Sea, Petra, Wadi Rum and Aqaba.
A special dinner is planned in Wadi Rum where Rogue One was filmed and Petra will be highlighted as the background of where Indiana Jones was filmed. The Martian and the timeless wonder, Lawrence of Arabia are other examples of familiar films where Jordan provided some of the most unique natural sets ever filmed.
'You will find the natural wonders of Jordan with the open and statuesque rock and sand formations second to nothing else in this world', said Mona Naffa, President of Monaco Business Development, 'that is why we are thrilled to be working with film enthusiasts who come to Jordan and at each stop, stand in wonder as they absorb the beauty of Jordan. '
Ms. Naffa and Ms Dhuyvetter have worked together for the past 10 years to offer unique views and stories of Jordan as a family destination.' After years of creating zany events and attracting news worthy stories and winning 2 Guinness World Records for the longest Slip and Slide and anotherfor creating the 'Largest Human Floating Image in a Sea', Taking Jordan by Storm has become the next evolution and the latest venture. We are planning many more opportunities to get movie fans excited about Jordan', said Sandy Dhuyvetter, the Executive Producer of TravelTalkMEDIA.'
Both women are first generation Americans, Ms Naffa is an Arab American and Ms Dhuyvetter is a European American, respectively, both ladies understand the importance of creating bridges between countries and extending hands in friendship.
Royal Jordanian Airlines is the National carrier of the Kingdom and flies direct to Amman.
To view more information including a short video please stop by here:
http://www.traveltalkmedia.com/
For more information about joining this special tour contact Monaco Business and/or Nebo Travel , the official Travel Agency to the Taking Jordan By Storm Tour.
Mona Naffa
Monaco Business Development Jordan mona@stijordan.com
About Nebo Tours
We are one of the largest and best known travel companies in Jordan and the Middle East, providing
tours to satisfied travelers from all over the world, and working with the best partners in the Region. As
third generation hospitality professionals with over 80 years in the hotel and hospitality industry, NeboTours provides travelers with unforgettable first- class tourist experiences throughout Jordan.
operations@nebotours.com
About Jordan
Jordan offers an infinite variety of landscapes and terrain from the desert inhabitants by the Bedouins to Cosmopolitan life in the city. Jordan is about bringing the old and the new together. Amman, Jordan's Capital, is known as Philadelphia-
About Royal Jordanian Airlines
is the flag carrier airline of Jordan with its head office in Amman, Jordan, operating scheduled international services over four continents from its main base at Queen Alia International Airport at Amman Jordan. For Travelers in North America, Royal Jordanian Airlines travels to Amman direct from Chicago, New York, Detroit and Montreal Canada.
