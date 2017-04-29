HRO Today and PeopleScout Release APAC Study: Candidate Attraction and Assessment Using Gamification

Contact

-- SharedXpertise, publisher of, and PeopleScout, a leading provider of recruitment process outsourcing solutions, have announced the release of the study: Candidate Attraction and Assessment Using Gamification in APAC.This exclusive report shows that the use of gamification in HR is still in its infancy in the APAC region and varies among individual countries. However, it has appeal in both talent acquisition and employee training programs, and is primarily used as a tool for building the company's talent pool."Interestingly, we found that Millennials are the group most exposed to gamification, particularly males," said Larry Basinait, Vice President of Market Research, SharedXpertise. "The concept is an outgrowth of video games, so companies naturally want to interact with candidates in a way that's familiar to them.""A common application of gamification is building the size of the talent pool," said Nicole Cook, Managing Director, PeopleScout. "This is related to keeping candidates engaged, as a way to build the talent pool through continuous contact with the prospect. When an opportunity arises, the right candidates can be notified."This study is the second in a series ofFlash Reports. These reports discuss the results of research and editorial papers that address today's topics of interest in the HR community, and can be leveraged to support business decisions and to spark discussions among human resource practitioners and thought leaders globally.PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is trusted by businesses in North America and around the world for recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed service provider (MSP) and blended total workforce solutions. PeopleScout consults with clients to solve complex hiring challenges and achieve their growth and revenue goals. PeopleScout provides cost-effective delivery of scalable, integrated and highly customized staffing solutions to more than 70 countries worldwide, with offices in Chicago, Charlotte, Sydney, Krakow, Gurgaon, Beijing, Toronto and Montreal. PeopleScout is a recognized leader in innovative talent management solutions, repeatedly honored as an RPO and MSP industry leader. Learn more at peoplescout.com.andoffers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the human resources industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich and objective game-changing content. Our number-one strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.SharedXpertise is the leader in providing media, events and associations that develop professional practices in the areas of human resources and financial management. Its media offerings include print and online publications, it provides leading conferences named theForums, and it offers association membership programs. SharedXpertise serves strategy-level corporate executives in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.