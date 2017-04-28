News By Tag
Solar FlexRack to Attend Solar West Conference May 9-11 in Alberta
Solar FlexRack will join more than 400 attendees at Solar West, the leading conference for solar policy and market trends in Western Canada. The event also gives attendees the opportunity to network in Canada's most influential solar markets. Attendees can take part in several breakout sessions over the three-day event and hear a keynote address by The Honorable Shannon Phillips, Alberta Minister of Environment and Parks.
Steve Daniel, Sr. Vice President of Solar FlexRack said, "We are looking forward to attending Solar West this year to update key industry personnel on our solar trackers, fixed tilt racking and our ballasted solar racking solutions. We are currently setting appointments to meet with new and existing customers."
Solar FlexRack, an industry-leading company delivering best-in-class engineered racking and solar tracker (http://solarflexrack.com/
About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracker systems in the commercial and utility scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services, to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
