-- On April 26, the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition hosted the Annual Volunteer Recognition Awards Banquet at the Fort Harrison. Forty community volunteers were awarded in front of 185 guests, representing over 50 organizations.Dylan Pires, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater, opened the event and welcomed the guests."Tonight we recognize the selflessness and compassion exemplified in our volunteers,"said Mr. Pires in his speech. "Because tonight is our celebration of National Volunteer Week."President Nixon first established this recognition week in 1974. He dedicated National Volunteer Week to those whose drive was to give to others, and he used the week to urge Americans to seek out an area in their community where they could give their support."No matter how large or how small," said Mr. Pires, "Any form of help goes a long way."Dr. Veronica Walters, Founder of the Walters Academy for Entrepreneurship in Tampa, was the keynote speaker. She told her story of pushing through college and getting a doctorate despite many obstacles. She put emphasis on volunteering and the impact it has on peoples' lives."I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for other people giving me a helping hand when they didn't have to," said Dr. Walters. "This world needs people like you."Mr. Pires then introduced the "prestigious President's Volunteer Service Award." Waves of volunteers were awarded for their level of commitment and number of hours served, divided into three categories; Bronze, Silver and Gold. Mr. Pires called the over 40 volunteers to the stage to receive their certificates. Some of the non-profits represented by these volunteers included the Clearwater Garden Club, the Butterfly Effect of Golf, Caregiver's Helping Hand, Clearwater Community Volunteers and Second Chance Life Skills.For more information about the Fort Harrison, please contact Dylan Pires at (727) 467-6860 or by email at dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.