Can You Keep a Straight Face Under Pressure? Then This is the Craze for You

A viral Facebook video of a man bungee jumping, sky diving, and rally car driving has sparked a flurry of social media activity centered around "deadpanning" which involves nothing more than keeping a straight, expressionless face.
 
 
SYDNEY, Australia - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- A viral Facebook video of a man bungee jumping, sky diving, and rally car driving has sparked a flurry of social media activity centered around "deadpanning" which involves nothing more than keeping a straight, expressionless face.

The video at the centre of it all (http://bit.ly/2fng0rN), produced by REIZE co-founders Marty Spargo and Steve Macdonald hasnotched up over 1.5 million views already.

Steve explains "The success of the Deadpan Guy videos has far exceeded what we could have expected. People are sending us pictures of themselves deadpanning in day to day life, creating Deadpan Guy memes. It's gone crazy."

Marty adds "The most amazing thing for me is how overwhelmingly positive the response has been. People who have been hassled about not smiling in photos their whole life are coming out of the woodwork. I guess it's their time to shine."

The video itself is pretty amazing. It seems impossible to imagine being able to keep a perfectly straight face while bungee jumping.

The comments on the video are worth reading in their own right, and this is where the craze was spawned. Viewers were posting photos of themselves and their friends and challenging each other to post the best "Deadpan" shot and it went from there.

"What's so great about Deadpanning is that anyone can do it. It is probably the most accessible viral craze since planking," Steve said.

It appears that REIZE has tapped into a social phenomenon that has everyone talking… but not smiling.

