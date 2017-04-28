Onsite Management Group Celebrates 25 Years!

LOUISVILLE, Ky.
- May 4, 2017
- PRLog
-- Onsite Management Group, LLC, a national Onsite Managed Services provider is celebrating their 25th year in business. The Louisville based company began as a mail center management firm in 1992, and today has Fortune 500 clients from coast to coast and conducts consulting nationally. OMG, LLC specializes in the management of Corporate Digital Mail Centers, Print/Copy Center Management, Scanning and Imaging, Courier and Logistics, Shipping and Receiving, Switchboard and Reception Area Operation, and other support services. "What differentiates OMG from our competitors is the fact that our clients have real-time access to all levels of Management and Executive Teams which has resulted in strong and successful business partnerships"
said OMG's CEO/President, Deron Jett.
As a dedicated business partner, OMG implements our methodology of improving service, reducing costs and increasing production. All of our clients greatly benefit from our proven record of significant cost savings while exceeding expectations in service and quality. By understanding the clients goals and business plans, we have the ability to integrate our expertise with their core competencies;
adapting our methodology to theirs, and becoming a valuable business partner committed to the success of each and every client.
OMG, LLC has been recognized locally and nationally as a finalist in Ernst & Young's annual Entrepreneur of the Year program and has been recognized by INC. Magazine as an Inner City 100 finalist for three consecutive years. To learn more about Onsite Management Group, LLC, please visit our website at www.omgservices.com