News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Santa Claus Returns to Gaithersburg Book Festival
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be featuring their Santa Elf Series of first readers for kids at the Children's Area of the upcoming Gaithersburg Book Fest.
Santa's Elf Series© is a collection of first readers, written in rhyme and fully illustrated by Mary Moore. These books are designed to help teach children about colors, shapes, sizes, and even geography, no matter the season. In addition to the colorful illustrations, the rhyming and cadence of each book assists children in learning how to read, increase their vocabulary, and retain words faster.
Their are currently four books in the series with two more releases planned in 2017. These books will be available at the festival, with a preorder for the latest, Sarah Buttons, Master Doll Maker, to be released next month. Upon completion there will be 25 total books/elves in the series.
Moore also penned The Santa Claus Trilogy, a set of three books written in the fantasy genre that will take you to the North Pole in the same fashion that Lewis took you to Narnia, Rowling to the wizarding world, or Tolkien to Middle Earth. The Santa Claus Trilogy is written for all ages.
The Gaithersburg Book Festival is a celebration of the written word and its power to enrich the human experience. Their mission is to foster an interest in reading, writing and literary conversation.Since its inception in 2010, the Festival has quickly become one of the nation's top literary events, attracting hundreds of award-winning and best-selling authors, poets and songwriters from across the country to its quaint, park-like setting in the heart of Olde Towne Gaithersburg.
Funded almost entirely by generous sponsors and supported by the City of Gaithersburg, the Festival is free to attend, offers free parking and is open to everyone. The Gaithersburg Book Festival is located at Gaithersburg City Hall, 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD. More information may be found at http://gaithersburgbookfestival.org.
The Moore's will be available all day Saturday to sign, answer reader's questions, and do interviews. More about them can be found at http://thenorthpolepress.com.
Contact
Joe Moore
***@thenorthpolepress.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse