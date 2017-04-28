 
News By Tag
* Santa Claus
* Children S Books
* Book Signing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928


Santa Claus Returns to Gaithersburg Book Festival

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be featuring their Santa Elf Series of first readers for kids at the Children's Area of the upcoming Gaithersburg Book Fest.
 
 
Santa and Mrs, Claus and the Santa's Elf Series
Santa and Mrs, Claus and the Santa's Elf Series
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Santa Claus
* Children S Books
* Book Signing

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Events

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the Children's Area in the upcoming Gaithersburg Book Festival on Saturday, May 20th, 2017! This is the nom de plume for Joe Moore who wrote the Santa Claus Trilogy and Return of the Birds. Moore also collaborated with his wife, Mary, on their children's book series, Santa's Elf Series© and will be signing these books for all good boys and girls.

Santa's Elf Series© is a collection of first readers, written in rhyme and fully illustrated by Mary Moore. These books are designed to help teach children about colors, shapes, sizes, and even geography, no matter the season. In addition to the colorful illustrations, the rhyming and cadence of each book assists children in learning how to read, increase their vocabulary, and retain words faster.

Their are currently four books in the series with two more releases planned in 2017. These books will be available at the festival, with a preorder for the latest, Sarah Buttons, Master Doll Maker, to be released next month. Upon completion there will be 25 total books/elves in the series.

Moore also penned The Santa Claus Trilogy, a set of three books written in the fantasy genre that will take you to the North Pole in the same fashion that Lewis took you to Narnia, Rowling to the wizarding world, or Tolkien to Middle Earth. The Santa Claus Trilogy is written for all ages.

The Gaithersburg Book Festival is a celebration of the written word and its power to enrich the human experience. Their mission is to foster an interest in reading, writing and literary conversation.Since its inception in 2010, the Festival has quickly become one of the nation's top literary events, attracting hundreds of award-winning and best-selling authors, poets and songwriters from across the country to its quaint, park-like setting in the heart of Olde Towne Gaithersburg.

Funded almost entirely by generous sponsors and supported by the City of Gaithersburg, the Festival is free to attend, offers free parking and is open to everyone. The Gaithersburg Book Festival is located at Gaithersburg City Hall, 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD. More information may be found at http://gaithersburgbookfestival.org.

The Moore's will be available all day Saturday to sign, answer reader's questions, and do interviews. More about them can be found at http://thenorthpolepress.com.

End
Source:North Pole Press
Email:***@thenorthpolepress.com Email Verified
Tags:Santa Claus, Children S Books, Book Signing
Industry:Books
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Santa Claus Unplugged News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share