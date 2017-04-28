Superior Service and Customer Satisfaction Earn Island Lincoln of Merritt Island National Award by Lincoln Motor Company

-- Island Lincoln is among an elite group of Ford and Lincoln dealerships to be recognized with the 2016 President's Award by Lincoln Motor Company. The prestigious award honors dealerships that have excelled in automotive retailing in 2016, by providing exceptional customer service and satisfaction."Earning this award reflects our entire staff's commitment to delivering the best customer experience possible," says Island Lincoln's owner Bruce Deardoff. "I couldn't be more proud to receive this recognition, especially since it comes from the people we value most - our customers. They're the reason we were able to achieve this award."The President's Award was established in 1998. Dealers become eligible through survey responses from customers related to their sales and service satisfaction."To achieve the President's Award, dealers must exceed customer expectations every day in every department. The pursuit of excellence is not for the faint of heart - it requires passion, tenacity and, of course, heard work. This prestigious award salutes those top-performing Ford and Lincoln dealerships that embrace these philosophies, achieving among the highest levels of customer satisfaction - in both sales and service - in automotive retailing," said the Lincoln Motor Company's Regional Manager, Steve Hammond.###About Island LincolnIsland Lincoln is a Lincoln dealer serving areas all around the Merritt Island area, from Brevard County, Florida including Melbourne to Titusville, as well as areas like Sebastian, Daytona and Vero Beach. The Island Lincoln lineup includes the new Continental, MKX, MKC, MKZ, MKT, and the Navigator. For more information about Island Lincoln, please visit www.islandlincoln.com.About The Lincoln Motor CompanyThe Lincoln Motor Company is the luxury automotive brand of Ford Motor Company, committed to creating compelling vehicles with an exceptional ownership experience to match. For more information about The Lincoln Motor Company, please visit media.lincoln.com or www.lincoln.com.