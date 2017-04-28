 
News By Tag
* President S Award
* Lincoln
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Merritt Island
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928


Superior Service and Customer Satisfaction Earn Island Lincoln of Merritt Island National Award

Superior Service and Customer Satisfaction Earn Island Lincoln of Merritt Island National Award by Lincoln Motor Company
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
President S Award
Lincoln

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Merritt Island - Florida - US

Subject:
Awards

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Island Lincoln is among an elite group of Ford and Lincoln dealerships to be recognized with the 2016 President's Award by Lincoln Motor Company. The prestigious award honors dealerships that have excelled in automotive retailing in 2016, by providing exceptional customer service and satisfaction.

"Earning this award reflects our entire staff's commitment to delivering the best customer experience possible," says Island Lincoln's owner Bruce Deardoff. "I couldn't be more proud to receive this recognition, especially since it comes from the people we value most - our customers. They're the reason we were able to achieve this award."

The President's Award was established in 1998. Dealers become eligible through survey responses from customers related to their sales and service satisfaction.

"To achieve the President's Award, dealers must exceed customer expectations every day in every department. The pursuit of excellence is not for the faint of heart - it requires passion, tenacity and, of course, heard work. This prestigious award salutes those top-performing Ford and Lincoln dealerships that embrace these philosophies, achieving among the highest levels of customer satisfaction - in both sales and service - in automotive retailing," said the Lincoln Motor Company's Regional Manager, Steve Hammond.

###

About Island Lincoln

Island Lincoln is a Lincoln dealer serving areas all around the Merritt Island area, from Brevard County, Florida including Melbourne to Titusville, as well as areas like Sebastian, Daytona and Vero Beach. The Island Lincoln lineup includes the new Continental, MKX, MKC, MKZ, MKT, and the Navigator. For more information about Island Lincoln, please visit www.islandlincoln.com.

About The Lincoln Motor Company

The Lincoln Motor Company is the luxury automotive brand of Ford Motor Company, committed to creating compelling vehicles with an exceptional ownership experience to match. For more information about The Lincoln Motor Company, please visit media.lincoln.com or www.lincoln.com.

Contact
Brittani Preschel
***@d2mfp.com
End
Source:Island Lincoln
Email:***@d2mfp.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Powerhouse USA PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share