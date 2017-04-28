News By Tag
US service provider DCC selects BroadForward for Next Generation HSS and DSC
US service provider Digital Communication Consulting (DCC) enables 4G data and VoLTE services using the Summa Networks Home Subscriber Server (HSS) and the BFX Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) delivered by BroadForward
DCC is a Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) which provides cellular communications for carriers with IoT/M2M or Voice and Data needs. DCC offers a range of 2G/3G/LTE core services which include SMS, MMS, Voice, Data, IMS-VoLTE as well as USSD and OTA. Additionally DCC produces and profiles SIMs that are ready for CDMA, GSM, LTE and IMS-VoLTE. DCC has customers in North America, South America, Europe and in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Next Generation HSS is a flexible software solution combining the NextGen HSS/HLR application function from Summa Networks with the BFX Diameter Signaling Controller of BroadForward. This integrated solution provides DCC with a highly flexible HSS, which is ideally suited for the MVNO/MVNE and M2M market. It is designed to overcome the limitations and disadvantages of traditional HSS products regarding flexibility, virtualization, cost of scaling and vendor lock-in.
Jake Brown, CEO for DCC commented: "The BroadForward-
About BroadForward
BroadForward is the leading expert in Diameter routing and interworking for 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, IMS, Fixed, Wi-Fi, Number Portability and M2M networks. BroadForward's BFX is the Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller, enabling routing and interworking for Diameter, RADIUS, SS7, ENUM and IT protocols.
BroadForward's Next Generation HSS-HLR solution enables central subscriber management across GSM, UMTS, LTE, IMS, Wi-Fi and M2M networks. This solution is the result of a joint project with technology partner Summa Networks. Website: www.broadforward.com
About DCC
Digital Communications Company (DCC) is a full-service mobile and wireless communications solutions provider. We can help you achieve faster growth, greater flexibility, and higher profitability from your wireless network. The Geo diverse IPX interconnectivity allows for 2G/3G/LTE roaming (SS7, DSS, GRX, DSS-Bearer, SMS-IG, and MMS-IG. Data clearing services are also offered as well as NRTRDE. We provide multiple paths for maximum protection. You can trust DCC to address your unique challenges and provide a superior wireless experience. Let us help you maintain your competitive edge.
We provide high-quality, dependable solutions, including Geo diverse data centers, SIM design profiling, fully featured 2G/3G/4G/LTE switching platforms, multi-IMSI steering platforms, and more. We design our unique products with HA and according to industry standard protocols. We create solutions to be scalable and utilize best practice design. Our goal is to provide products that fully meet your needs and exceed your expectations. Website: www.dccllc.net
Media Contact
Steven van Zanen
+31854895689
***@broadforward.com
