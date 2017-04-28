 
News By Tag
* thriller Jim Factor novel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Irving
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928

Argus Publishing has acquired Daniel C. Lorti's The Missing Factor!

 
 
Lorti-569-Black&White
Lorti-569-Black&amp;White
IRVING, Texas - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Argus Publishing has acquired Daniel C. Lorti's first in the Jim Factor novels, The Missing Factor!

Jim Factor, an engineer turned arms dealer, is approached at a convention in Europe by a gentleman with a sweet deal: be the moderator in negotiations with a client and make over a half million dollars. Wined and dined and receiving the funds, Factor bows out after finishing his part of the deal, thinking, Life is good.

Then the phone rings and all he hears is, "Run!"

A novel of deadly cat and mouse that takes you across the globe with twists and turns, eliciting many gasps. Hunted by the Russian mafia, Factor must disappear yet hide in plain sight until… death or freedom.

A writer of factual fiction, Daniel C. Lorti is a former aerospace engineer with military sensors, weapons, and intelligence background, and a Chief Radar Engineer for the Northrop Grumman Corporation for many years. In 1995, he was appointed to President Clinton's twenty-member conference committee for Trade and Investment in Northern Ireland. As an international arms broker, he conducted business in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

The Avignon Legacy, the story of a centuries-old missing Papal treasure, was his first novel. The Missing Factor is only the beginning of his series of Jim Factor novels. All are published by Argus Publishing. Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency. www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com

Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@loiaconoliteraryagency.com
End
Source:
Email:***@loiaconoliteraryagency.com Email Verified
Tags:thriller Jim Factor novel
Industry:Books
Location:Irving - Texas - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Loiacono Literary Agency News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share