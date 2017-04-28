News By Tag
Argus Publishing has acquired Daniel C. Lorti's The Missing Factor!
Jim Factor, an engineer turned arms dealer, is approached at a convention in Europe by a gentleman with a sweet deal: be the moderator in negotiations with a client and make over a half million dollars. Wined and dined and receiving the funds, Factor bows out after finishing his part of the deal, thinking, Life is good.
Then the phone rings and all he hears is, "Run!"
A novel of deadly cat and mouse that takes you across the globe with twists and turns, eliciting many gasps. Hunted by the Russian mafia, Factor must disappear yet hide in plain sight until… death or freedom.
A writer of factual fiction, Daniel C. Lorti is a former aerospace engineer with military sensors, weapons, and intelligence background, and a Chief Radar Engineer for the Northrop Grumman Corporation for many years. In 1995, he was appointed to President Clinton's twenty-member conference committee for Trade and Investment in Northern Ireland. As an international arms broker, he conducted business in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
The Avignon Legacy, the story of a centuries-old missing Papal treasure, was his first novel. The Missing Factor is only the beginning of his series of Jim Factor novels. All are published by Argus Publishing. Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency. www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@
