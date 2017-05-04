Country(s)
Ron Cihuatán Tasting Experience
In anticipation of their Solera 8 Rum being available in the summer, this debut tasting experience was created to introduce this exquisite rum to the New York market.
Agozar is located at 324 Bowery, New York, NY 10012, and the event will be held from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. You will have the opportunity to taste the rum and speak with the producers who will be in attendance.
Licorera Cihuatán proudly produces El Salvador's first rum. Ron Cihuatán is carefully handcrafted using only local sugar cane, then aged to produce this premium rum. Their Solera 8 has won international acclaim and a number of awards for its superior flavor. For more information about Ron Cihuatán, please visit their website at http://cihuatanrum.com/
Please RSVP at heather@allthetastesofnewyork.com if you are able to join us.
Heather Dolland
***@allthetastesofnewyork.com
