May 2017
Ron Cihuatan Tasting Experience

 
Ron Cihuatan NYC
Ron Cihuatan NYC
NEW YORK - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- On May 16th the producers of Ron Cihuatan will be showcasing their Solera 8 Rum at Agozar, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

In anticipation of their Solera 8 Rum being available in the summer, this debut tasting experience was created to introuduce this exquiste rum to the New York market.

Agozar is located at 324 Bowery, New York NY 10012, and the event will be held from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. You will have the opportunity to taste the rum and speak with the producers who will be in attendence.

Licorera Cihuatán proudly produces El Salvador's first rum. Ron Cihuatán is carefully handcrafted using only local sugar cane, then aged to produce this premium rum. Their Solera 8 has won international acclaim and a number of awards for its superior flavor. For more information about Ron Cihuatan, please visit their website at http://cihuatanrum.com/


Please RSVP at heather@allthetastesofnewyork.com if you are able to join us.

Source:Licorera Cihuatán
Page Updated Last on: May 04, 2017
