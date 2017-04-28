 
Dr. Kathleen Murphy Slated to Speak at Inaugural G2 Lab Leadership Summit

Event planned to focus on "Designing, Implementing & Managing a High-Profit Lab Outreach Program"
 
 
SAN DIEGO - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Kathleen Murphy, Senior Advisor for Chi Solutions, Inc., an Accumen company, will join leading industry experts and selected industry and academic partners as faculty for the G2 Intelligence Lab Leadership Summit on May 11, 2017, at the Holiday Inn Airport South in Atlanta, Georgia.  G2 Lab Leadership Summits are intensive, "deep dive" one-day sessions that are designed to give attendees the practical tools, knowledge, insights and best practices for increasing clinical laboratory revenue and profitability.

Dr. Murphy will address participants of this one-day event on the topic "Risks and Rewards: Understanding a Healthcare Executive's Perception of Value for Laboratory and Outreach Programs." Incorporating results from more than fifteen years of the Annual National Hospital/Health System Laboratory and Outreach Survey conducted by Accumen Inc. and its subsidiary, Chi, the session will explore current trends, strengths and weaknesses impacting the clinical laboratory, and the importance of outreach programs for hospitals and health systems.

Kathleen A. Murphy, PhD is a Senior Advisor for Chi and a noted laboratory expert, speaker, and author.  Over her 35 years in laboratory management and consulting, including her former role as the CEO of Chi, Dr. Murphy has gained broad industry experience in laboratory strategy, turnarounds, and outreach.  She is the author of The Profit Machine in the Hospital Basement: Turning Your Lab into an Economic Engine (Ellsworth Press, 2016) and directs the highly-regarded Annual National Hospital/Health System Laboratory and Outreach Survey.

The G2 Lab Leadership Summit will include sessions that address and stimulate conversation on key laboratory issues such as researching outreach markets, establishing financial goals, building successful outreach programs, ensuring customer satisfaction, managing operational issues, effective sales and marketing, and managing technical capabilities.  For more information about the G2 Lab Leadership Summit, visit lableadershipsummit.com.

About Accumen-Chi
Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions Inc.), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support.  By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories, we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value.  Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.
Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance®
Find out more at http://Accumen.com and ChiSolutionsInc.com

Contact
Cindy Judd
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
***@accumen.com
