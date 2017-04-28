 
AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launch DRTV Campaign with Hottest Deal Ever

AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with Hottest Deal Ever.
 
 
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks from hit reality series Shark Tank, and the Product Managers of AsSeenOnTV.pro are pleased to announce the launch of a new DRTV campaign with Hottest Deal Ever.

Founded in 2007 by a pair of self-confessed geeks, Hottest Deal Ever is based on a set of values that include taking responsibility for all of the inventory offered on the company's website.  All merchandise is kept in HDE's warehouse and sold by the company, thus avoiding potentially unreliable third party sellers that might not take responsibility for what they sell to the public.  The company also guarantees a no-hassle, flat shipping cost on all US orders with upgrade options available.  There will always be something new to be found on the Hottest Deal Ever website.

As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Hottest Deal Ever will be appearing in 30 and 60 second spots set to air nationwide and feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. AsSeenOnTV.pro is comprised of an award-winning team of producers, writers, videographers, and editors as well as industry veterans dedicated to finding the latest, most innovative products and ideas, and putting them on the DRTV map.

About Kevin Harrington

As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.

About AsSeenOnTV.pro

Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-art studio, the company's creative team handles every aspect of production from script to screen to airing. For nearly two decades, AsSeenOnTV.pro's veteran staff of writers, producers, videographers, and editors has amassed more than 50 Telly Awards, thousands of prestigious clients, and over $20 million in television placements.

For more information on Hottest Deal Ever, please visit https://shophde.com/

