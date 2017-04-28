News By Tag
* Vad
* Heart
* Failure
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ventricular Assist Device Market Worth Over $900 Million in 2017
The lead analyst of the report said:
"A ventricular assist device (VAD) is an electromechanical device used as a complete or a partial substitute for a failing heart. These devices maintain the functioning of the right, left, or both heart ventricles. They are used to assist heart function until the cardiac muscles are strong enough to voluntarily pump blood. VAD is also implanted while the patient waits for a heart transplant, or to aid the heart function better if the patient is weak and ineligible for a heart transplant. The report covers the analysis of ventricular assist devices (VADs) market based on product type, namely, left ventricular assist device (LVAD), right ventricular assist device (RVAD), and biventricular assist device (BIVAD).
The Global VAD market is driven by several factors. One of the major factors is the shortage of donor hearts for transplantation. Therefore, to increase their survival rate, patients are implanted with VADs. For instance, each year about 6,000-8,000 Americans are told they need new hearts to survive, but only about 2,500 hearts are available for transplantation. Technologically advanced products will also drive the demand for VADs in the market.
However, the growth of the market is inhibited by some serious challenges. One of the main challenges in the market is the presence of alternative treatments to reduce acute heart failure symptoms or improve cardiac output. TAHs, IABPs, and pacemakers are devices that can substitute for VADs. The rise in product recalls by vendors is another factor hampering the growth of the Global VAD market."
The 154-page report contains 104 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Ventricular Assist Device market. Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the leading VAD submarkets, segmented by product type, with forecasts for RVAD, LVAD and BiVAD devices. The market is also segmented by applications, with forecasts for BTT Therapy & BTD Therapy, Destination Therapy and BTR Therapy
The 154-pagereport offers market forecasts and analysis for 6 regional and 12 national markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 6 companies leading the VAD field in detail.
The Ventricular Assist Device (VAD) Market Forecast 2017-2027: Revenue Prospects by Product Type (LAVD, RVAD, BiVAD), Application (BTT & BTD Therapy, Destination Therapy, BTR Therapy) and Geography report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the VAD market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the ventricular assist device industry.
Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@
About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-
Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.
Media Contact
Sara Peerun
sara.peerun@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse