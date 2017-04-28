 
Video Production Company Celebrating its First Year of Business

May 2017 Marks First Anniversary for Video Production Company District Feed
 
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrating its first successful year on May 3rd, District Feed is a Black-owned video production business servicing the Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland areas.

Specializing in documentaries, music videos, commercials, promotional videos and video editing, District Feed is working with independent companies and well-known businesses alike to make a name for itself.

"Videos are a great way to share your brand's identity with your target audience," said Raphael Rigaud, District Feed's founder and Creative Director.  "Our vision is to help make businesses successful through cinematic images and storytelling."

District Feed is currently working with the American Psychological Association headquartered in Washington D.C. to touch on issues such as smoking and the father and son dynamic.

The company recently shot its first successful wedding highlight film in Portsmouth, Va. To view the film, visit https://www.districtfeed.com/beyerorbust.

For more information on District Feed, visit www.districtfeed.com.

