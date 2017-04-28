 
Grand Opening at Amazing Lash Studio in Westfield,NJ!

 
 
Amazing Lash Studio Westfields Girls Night Out
WESTFIELD, N.J. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- All are invited to the Grand Opening celebration of Amazing Lash Studio in Westfield, New Jersey.  Stop by on May 11th all day and enjoy refreshments, studio tours, prizes, 15% off all products and free give-a-ways! With Amazing Lash Studio's eyelash extensions once you have them you will never want to be caught without them!


Take advantage of these offers: (Can be altered if any other promotion is available)

Introductory Offer: $79.99 for a first full set of eyelash extensions (Reg. $250)

Monthly Membership: $59.99 membership includes one refill per month and 10% off products on every visit.


This event will be the same day as Westfields Girls' Out, where women can enjoy special promotions and refreshments. Take advantage of free parking and get to meet special appearances in the area from HGTV's Vern Yip and Good Housekeeping's Meagham Murphy.

Visit the studio at 225 East Broad Street STE# B  and call (908) 312-3770. Request your appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/westfield/we... .

Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
Amazing Lash Studio Westfield,NJ
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Beauty, Westfields Girls Night Out, Amazing Lash Studio Westfield
Beauty
Westfield - New Jersey - United States
