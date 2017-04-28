News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Grand Opening at Amazing Lash Studio in Westfield,NJ!
Take advantage of these offers: (Can be altered if any other promotion is available)
• Introductory Offer: $79.99 for a first full set of eyelash extensions (Reg. $250)
•Monthly Membership: $59.99 membership includes one refill per month and 10% off products on every visit.
This event will be the same day as Westfields Girls' Out, where women can enjoy special promotions and refreshments. Take advantage of free parking and get to meet special appearances in the area from HGTV's Vern Yip and Good Housekeeping's Meagham Murphy.
Visit the studio at 225 East Broad Street STE# B and call (908) 312-3770. Request your appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
Contact
Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse